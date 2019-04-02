MP: Toxic 2022 debate blow to growth, cohesion

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Sustained war of words between ruling Jubilee Party and Opposition leaders threatens to disrupt the prevailing peace and harmony as well as scare away investors, Kesses MP Swarup Mishra has said.

Yesterday, Mishra (pictured) asked the political class to tone down on the 2022 succession politics debate, saying it is divisive and with potential to derail the country from development agenda.

He said nobody will choose for millions of Kenyans who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term ends in 2022.

“It is only God who knows the leader who will take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta when he leaves office after serving his two, five-year terms,”said Mishra.

He argued it was not wise for some leaders to put the country in an election mode four years to 2022 and advised them to focus on issues that would help empower a citizenry facing myriad of challenges.

Mishra was speaking at Kapkoiga Girls Secondary School in Uasin Gishu county after assessing the damage caused by a night fire that razed the institution’s stores.

Uasin Gishu Deputy County Director of Education Alice Sitienei said the government has launched investigations into the incident with a view to bringing to book perpetrators of the criminal act.

Meanwhile, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has asked politicians in the area to stop engaging in early campaigns.

Speaking at Kimaeti village in Bumula constituency, he said early campaigns being experienced in some parts of the county may hurt development programmes. “I am asking politicians to stop early campaigns and focus on development agenda,” he said.