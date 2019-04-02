New rules sound death knell to small-scale farming

Alberto Leny

After a long spell of drought and a tumultuous year in the agricultural sector, farmers faces the proposed punitive Crops (Food Crops) Regulations, 2018.

The rules, among other things, seek to criminalise use of water from the well, river or any other natural source to irrigate crops as well as the use of animal manure. The proposed regulations spell doom for small-scale farmers, and have elicited public outcry.

And being a planting season, smallholder farmers who already suffer a litany of woes, now have to contend with the new regulations issued by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Agriculture and Food Authority. The regulations effect the Crops Act, 2013, whose objectives are, among others, to accelerate growth and development of agriculture, enhance productivity and incomes of farmers and the rural population and improve the investment climate and efficiency of agribusiness.

Some of the provisions could, however, negatively impact on the very objectives the government has set out to achieve, because it imposes unrealistic conditions on small-scale farmers.

With the agriculture sector reeling from the effects of poor implementation of policies, corruption, inadequate application of research findings and lack of farmer education, the new regulations will hit the farmers where it hurts most.

Smallholder farmers , who make 69 per cent of the population, produce most food in Kenya. Yet they struggle with unproductive soil, low-quality seeds and other input, unreliable water supply and scarce markets for their produce. Most practise mixed farming, where manure from farm animals and poultry is used in growing crops.

By banning the use of animal manure, criminalise use of water from the well, river to irrigate crops, order farmers to use the kilo as a standard measure, what are you telling them?

Coincidentally, the ban came in the wake of the suspension of a raft of unrealistic measures recently proposed by the Kenya Dairy Board—the Milk Bill, 2019— that sought to prohibit sale of unprocessed milk and fixing of prices, a move that would affect millions of farmers.

While the Agriculture ministry claims the new regulations are intended to ensure food quality and safety as part of the Big Four agenda, the approach may be detrimental to the same goal.

Consumers and growers see the regulations as an unwarranted micro-management of their earnings and imposing more levies and charges on them. Apparently, farmers were not consulted and the manner in which the information was relayed leaves a lot to be desired.

The Consumer Federation of Kenya says the new regulations show “regulatory bodies are misusing powers to make laws and profiteers are running the show”. Such a situation must not prevail.

Smallholder farmers remain critical in the endeavour to reduce poverty and hunger. Therefore, even as the government introduces new rules to streamline the sector, it must place smallholder farmers at the apex of policy formulation. —[email protected]