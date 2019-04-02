Huduma Namba could make your life easier

Sabina Akoth

Among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their attendant 169 targets is the call for “a legal identity for all by 2030”. Since the SDGs were conceptualised in 2015, world leaders have been urged to adopt domestic measures to ensure universal, verifiable, free and accessible registration services right from birth.

The ability to identify and authenticate oneself cannot be understated. Having an identity provides a sense of belonging, enables access to government services and facilitates the enjoyment of rights and privileges including voting, education and free movement. Yet, there are many individuals at the global, regional and even local levels who still lack the necessary documentation to prove and authenticate their identity.

In Kenya, for example, some members of the Kenyan Somali and Nubian communities face numerous hurdles in getting basic identification documents. It is, perhaps, for this reason that the government is keen on consolidating and systemising its population registration systems and processes.

The government will today be launching the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS). The system, commonly known as Huduma Namba, sets the stage for a central master population register system that will be the authentic source of information on citizens, permanent residents and foreigners.

Its end product, after a national registration drive, will be an accurate and verifiable database of identities and a unique identifier for every person residing in the country.

For the ordinary citizen, NIIMS has been touted as an easier, cheaper and more effective mode of identification. The unique identifier number will replace the mountain of documentation that we carry around everyday.

Those with discrepancies in their records will have an opportunity to verify and amend their details and the manual systems of registration will be replaced with digitally acceptable database. This will ideally reduce the time required to access services from public institutions.

Enhance planning

If properly managed, the government will cut down on bureaucracy and save costs pertaining to the maintenance and administration of multiple registration systems. This could eventually enhance its development planning and facilitate more targeted and efficient social protection initiatives.

Further, the use of technology in identification processes will assist addressing national security challenges including terrorism, poaching and common crimes.

NIIMS is, however, facing varied legal, social and operational challenges. There are already three cases in court seeking to bar the government from moving forward with the registration.

Affected communities claim the government is in breach of citizens’ rights to privacy (Article 31(c) of the Constitution). They feel the government is asking for too much information too frequently and this fatigue is evident in their reluctance to participate in yet another national registration exercise.

Secondly, without a data protection law, many citizens are curious as to how their personal information will be protected from loss or manipulation. Already, fake national IDs are available for sale despite assurance that their information is safe from fraudsters.

The assertion that access to public services will be linked to registration to NIIMS is also being viewed as a veiled threat (or coercion) by the government. Most challenging, however, will be role and place of NIIMS in the rumoured referendum, forthcoming census and the 2022 elections. Whether it will be used and how effective it will be for the processes, remains a bone of contention.

Regardless, NIIMS is a solid and timely initiative. It is imperative that its administrators continuously invest in cost cutting and public education exercises.

Citizens must be made aware of its necessity and benefits as far as national development are concerned. They must also, ultimately, be able to see its benefits from a social, economic and political perspective.