Investors meeting offers opportunities

Kenya is expected to cut deals with the more than 500 private equity and venture capitalists who meet in Nairobi this week. The investors who collectively manage assets worth over $1.5 trillion (Sh150 trillion) come amid increasing appetite for Kenya as a market.

The low-hanging fruits include infrastructure needs, opportunities for local institutional investors, blended finance and private credit as well as value creation by investors.

Among the investors are leaders in private investment who will put the country on the frontier of the private equity ecosystem.

Coming at a time when concerns abound about public debt which has hit headroom crossing the Sh5 trillion mark, giving traction to alternative funding to ease pressure on public coffers is a good move.

With venture capitalists, investors provide cash to start-ups and small businesses with long-term growth potential. Kenya is not new to such deals having managed to accomplish much including leapfroging traditional banking, making healthcare more readily available, and connecting rural households with off-grid electricity solutions through such investors.

By creating a more innovative economy that can provide the investment and resources needed for high-potential risky business to grow, the economy can grow even faster since most of the funds usually come with assistance in management, marketing and technical matters.

Indications are that some of these investors have already earmarked opportunities in infrastructure development, and are out to evaluate their investment potential.

This can be a major boost to the Big Four agenda. It can give infrastructure development a good balance since it has historically been financed by the public sector, but with the country’s current financing gap for infrastructure standing at Sh400 billion, a conversation on alternatives is more than welcome.

It is also important to keep in mind that equity financing and venture capital financing come with potentially aggressive investors.

Sometimes they would likely want to be involved in the daily operations due to the size of their stake. Depending on the size of the investors stake in the business, Kenyans could easily lose management control essentially giving up ownership of business. However, this is a worst case scenario.