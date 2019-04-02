AU must find solutions to Africa’s woes

African countries must scale up trade discussions between them. Lack of structured intra-Africa trade in the last five decades has to be reviewed.

However, Africa needs to go beyond just exchanging business niceties. Every year, thousands of African migrants — a whopping 26,000 of them teenagers — troop northwards through the harsh Sahel and the Sahara seeking to reach Europe for what they presume is a better life.

They trek through the Sahara desert into Libya’s fields of lawlessness looking for traffickers who can board them onto rickety boats across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy and other nations where they often end up in servitude and squalor. Others end up as slaves in the Middle East.

In nearly all the cases, the migrants will be fleeing dictatorship, war, corruption, hunger, poverty, unemployment, ethnic and religious cleansing and cultural marginalisation. The number of authoritarian regimes on the continent is on the rise, and so is violation of human rights.

In February, Adrian Palmer of the House of Lords in the UK, suggested — in jest — that recolonising Zimbabwe would be a solution to the crisis that has gripped the Southern African nation since last July’s election.

While Palmer’s remarks incensed many, they are food for thought about issues of democracy and governance on the continent.

Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta Thomas Sankara, Gamel Abdel Nasser, Oginga Odinga, Samora Machel, Patrice Lumumba, Agostinho Neto and Nnamdi Azikiwe must be turning in their graves when, on one hand, they hear what the likes of Palmer are prescribing for Africa and, on the other, the misdeeds of their successors.

Africa is crying for quality, humane, firm and visionary leadership. While there are a few examples who can fit in these brackets, it is mostly greedy and eccentric despots who keep on popping up in our capital cities. The continent is virtually bereft of role models.

It is over half a century since majority of African countries gained independence. Fifty years is long enough for her leaders to have charted the way forward in the murky global geopolitics. Unfortunately, this has not happened.

In 2001, then British Prime Minister Tony Blair memorably stated: “The state of Africa is a scar on the conscience of the world.” Africa’s leadership has not done anything to challenge Blair’s sentiments.

For far too long, Africa has taken a back seat on matters affecting her own people and left Western nations — and in recent times — the Far East to solve the continent’s problems.

It is sad that African leaders are yet to muster the courage and drive to address the problems of their own people, yet the continent boasts of enormous wealth.

Endless wars in the Central African Republic, Somalia, Mali, Libya and a host of internecine conflicts only help to paint a picture that perfectly fits into Blair’s description: A scar on the conscience of the world.

Yet every year, Africa’s leaders assemble under the auspices of the African Union in Addis Ababa to deliberate on the continent’s challenges and achievements. Strangely, the issue of migration and repression rarely feature. Such matters are left for the West to discuss and find solutions.

Those whose shoes pinch ought to be on the forefront in tackling the woes biting them. African leaders must change AU from a mere talk-shop into a serious caucus of men and women who can think, plan and lay stronger foundations for the future of the continent. —The writer is a Revise Editor, People Daily — @kwayeram