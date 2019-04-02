Crackdown on non-woven bags kicks off in Mombasa

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has started a crackdown on traders selling non-woven bags in Mombasa.

Nema Coast regional director of environment Titus Wafula warned that the agency is enforcing the ban and will not extend the deadline for compliance after it lapsed on Sunday.

Wafula said the non-woven bags are ‘‘very thin, of poor quality and non-reusable” and, therefore, will not be allowed in the market.

Plastic bags

The Nema official said the government and the players in the industry, including supermarkets, marketers, retailers had agreed to remove the non-woven bags, which replaced plastic carrier bags banned in 2017, from market.

Wafula asked traders to dispose off remaining stock at any Nema office warning that those who defy the order will face the full force of the law.

“If you have dead stock make sure you dispose it at any Nema office before the law catches up with you,” said Wafula during a media briefing at his office.

A survey conducted by People Daily at Macknon Market on Digo Road established that most residents are yet to switch to the new carrier bags which are still few in the market and are expensive.

High costs

Some hawkers and traders interviewed by People Daily said the cost of doing business had gone up due to high cost of packaging material.

“We are not making money like before because it does not make sense for a customer to purchase a bag of Sh50 just to carry a Sh10 mango. The new bags are very expensive and customers do not want to incur extra costs,” said Omar Mwamnuadzi.

The new bags cost between Sh20 and Sh50 each. By yesterday only a few traders had stocked the new bags. Some traders said they may be forced to increase the price of goods because of the high cost of carrier bags. But some supermarkets and shopping malls in Mombasa have already stocked the recommended bags.