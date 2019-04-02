Sh4b LBDA property probe

Mukalo Kwayera @kwayeram

Three Cabinet secretaries, two Principal secretaries, two former senior officers at the State Law Office and top managers of a regional development authority are being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the construction of a multi-million-shilling building at what is believed to be inflated costs, People Daily has established.

Three times

EACC detectives have for the last two weeks been investigating circumstances under which the Sh4 billion mall put up by the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) on an 80-acre piece of land at Mamboleo Junction on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway ended up costing three times more than the original cost.

Investigators also want to establish on what grounds LBDA opted to venture into real estate business, which is not within its core mandate.

Sh200m rent

The decision to construct the mall was conceived when a lawyer who now serves as a County Speaker, was the LBDA chairman, and a serving Cabinet secretary was a member of the board. The lawyer, the CS and the managing director are among the people on EACC’s radar.

It is estimated the five-storey building, which is scheduled to be opened for occupation later this month after a two-year delay, will fetch more than Sh200 million every year in rent.

However, the mall which was constructed by the same Chinese firm that put up scandal-ridden houses on a riparian land in Nairobi’s Kibera estate, has been at the centre of controversy for various reasons since its inception, among them the high variation costs and auction threats from debtors.

We learnt that last week, EACC invited the three CSs and two PSs under whose dockets the matter fell at different times as well as top managers of the State corporation to shed light on the matter.

Two of the CSs, the PSs and two former top officials at the State Law Office had already recorded statements with the anti-graft agency officers by the end of last week while the others are expected to do so this week.

Investigators are expected to scrutinise the statements and decide whether there are elements of criminal culpability before deciding on the next course of action.