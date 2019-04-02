Sh2.3b Miwani fraud case ruling set for May.

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKE

The eight accused persons in the Sh2.3 billion Miwani Sugar Company land case will know whether they have a case to answer next month.

Kisumu principal magistrate Julius Nga’rnga’r yesterday said he will deliver the ruling on May 20 after the defence and prosecution parties filed copies of their final submissions yesterday.

Issue notification

“We have filed our respective final submissions and would wish to take a ruling date,” defense lawyer Richard Onsongo told court. State prosecutor Esther Kimani raised no objections.

Other suspects in the fraud case include Kibos Sugar and Allied Companies chairman Sukwinder Sigh Chatte, Ian Gakoi Mawa, Odongo Philips Katiba and former magistrate Abdulkadir Elkindy.

Also accused are Moses Nyaburo Osewe, Kefa Lumumba Atunga, Epainto Apono Okoyo and Crossley Holdings Ltd.

Elkindly faces another charge of abuse of office where it is claimed he used his position as the then deputy registrar to issue a notification that an order had been issued by High Court for the sale of the property.

Thirty witnesses who include High Court judge Olga Sewe and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers testified in the case.

When she appeared to testify during the hearing, Sewe denied signing the document that facilitated the transfer of the land.

Former EACC detective Stanley Miriti, a witness in the case, told court in November last year that the certificate of consent from the Land Control Board in Nyando was issued to two entities.