Passport Experience to make Africa debut in Nairobi this April

International festival Passport Experience has announced it will finally make its Africa debut in Nairobi with a first-ever Music, TV/Film and Tech conference on April 19 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The conference will feature guest speakers from some of the biggest brands in the world, namely Netflix, Roc Nation (Jay Z’s label) Ancestry and Kenya’s E.Citizen.Plus, Sauti Sol, Kate Actress, CS Mucheru, Magix Enga and Eric Musyoka.

From Nigeria, Kiddominant (producer of biggest selling Afrobeat record of all time Fall by Davido) and Niyi Akinmolayan (director of Nollywood’s highest grossing film of all time The Wedding Party 2). Moderators will be Patricia Kihoro, Martin Kimathi, Wangechi and Taio Tripper, among others, to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation in the three sectors of the economy.

The creator of the brand, Kenyan-born international deejay Fully Focus said: “I’m a firm believer that self-education is the key to lasting success, so the idea is to have three perspectives in this conversation.

The American perspective, since they have done it best for years, the Nigerian perspective — since their entertainment industry is booming and the Kenyan perspective because we have some successful individuals despite the challenges.

“My hope is young people leave there with a new mindset and energy, so they can succeed and improve the industries they’re passionate about and the country as a whole.” Limited seating is available and you must have a ticket to attend.

Tickets available exclusively at pxpfest.com. Passport Experience is held annually in Atlanta, US, with showcases in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas and recently landed a Las Vegas residency.

The brand has previously been featured in The Washington Times, Vibe Magazine, Associated Press, NPR, Shade Room, Fader and previously endorsed by brands such as Coca Cola and Jack Daniel’s and is owned by Fully Focus, Akon and music executive Chaka Zulu.