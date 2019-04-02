Court temporarily halts statute on dual citizens

The High Court yesterday temporary suspended a section of the law that punishes citizens for failing to disclose their dual citizenship.

Justice James Makau suspended Section 8(4) of the Immigration Act which prescribes a fine of Sh5 million, three years’ imprisonment, or both, if one fails to disclose this status within three months of acquiring it.

Makau issued the orders after businessman Humphrey Kariuki, the owner of Africa Spirits Limited who is under probe of evasion of taxes amounting to Sh3 billion, petitioned the court seeking to declare Section 8 (4) of Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act unconstitutional on grounds that it is oppressive, unjust and unreasonable.

“I have considered the application by the petitioner (Kariuki) and the injury he is going to suffer. I, hereby, temporarily suspend and stay the continued implementation of Section 8(4) of Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act against him or any other Kenyan citizen in Kenya or in the diaspora who has acquired dual citizenship pending inter parties of the case,” said Makau.

The orders means that Kariuki will not be arrested or charged in court for failure to disclose he has dual citizenship pending the conclusion of the case he has filed in court challenging the law on dual citizenship.

In his court documents, Kariuki, who also holds a Cypriot passport since May 2016, claims that Section 8(4) limits freedom of movement as provided by the Constitution.

He further alleges that the law provides no defence or an exception if the stipulated time frame of three months upon getting the second citizenship elapses.

Kariuki says he was not aware that as a Kenyan citizen he was supposed to disclose his dual citizenship within three months of acquiring the same a condition not subjected to foreign nationals.

Less restrictive

The businessman says the penalty is stiff, arbitrary, oppressive and unjustifiable since it involves an administrative issue of disclosure that can be solved through less restrictive means.

He adds that when he became aware, he immediately filed a Form 3 as required by law but on an attempt to present the same to the director of immigration services, he has been threatened with prosecution.

Kariuki says he has never kept his dual citizenship as he has repeatedly and with knowledge of the immigration services used his Cypriot passport while travelling in and out of Kenya for business purposes and the same has been authenticated by the official immigration stamps over 19 times, without questions being raised.

He says many countries deny visas to persons who have been convicted of any criminal offence and hence Section 8 of the Act is arbitrary. Kariuki stated that he obtained the Cyprus citizenship for purposes of business. The case will be mentioned on May 27.