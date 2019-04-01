Netflix hires Kenyan TV series producer Dorothy Ghettuba in top role

The popular video streaming service Netflix has hired Kenyan award-winning TV series producer Dorothy Ghettuba to commission more African content.

Dorothy Ghettuba will join Netflix in June with the title of Manager, International Originals for Europe, Middle East and Africa. She will be based in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

“We are excited to confirm that Dorothy is joining the International Originals group, which produces original series across the world, such as Dark, The Protector and Baby,” a spokesman told the BBC in a statement. “She will focus on adding shows across countries in Africa to our strong and growing International Originals slate.

” Ms Ghettuba is the CEO of Spielworks Media, an 11-year-old Kenyan production company behind a range of TV formats. Her shows have aired on Kenyan TV stations as well as on continental channels like Africa Magic. “Telling our African stories,” she posted on her Instagram page, referring to her appointment. “Onwards and upwards.

” Netflix has recently increased the number of African movies and series, mostly from Nigeria and South Africa, on its platform. Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart started streaming in late December 2018. Netflix’s first African original series, Queen Sono, starring South African actress Pearl Thusi, is also expected to debut shortly. -BBC