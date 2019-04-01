Safaricom opens new retail outlet in Migori

Safaricom (NSE: SCOM) has today opened its 53rd retail shop in Migori County as it seeks to expand its regional footprint and reach more customers in Western and Nyanza regions.

The new outlet which is located along the Migori – Isebania road opposite Post Bank brings to seven the number of retail shops in Western and Nyanza. The new shop is expected to serve customers in the area who previously had to travel all the way to Kisii County.

“The need to open the retail shop has been driven by the high number of customers who are seeking our services at the care desks. We felt the need to have a space where we can have all our products and services under one roof even as the care desks continue to offer some basic services. We expect to serve an average of 250 customers every day in this new shop”, said Joseph Ogutu, Chief Special Projects Officer, Safaricom.

Safaricom has continued to expand its regional footprint since the roll out of the regional structure 2 years ago. So far seven shops have been opened in Western and Nyanza regions spread across Migori, kakamega, Bungoma, Kisumu, Busia and Kisii.

In addition, the telco has 21 customer care desks in various towns in the region, which play a crucial role in addressing customer related issues.

“The growing demand for our services in various parts of the country is driven by the need for customers to adopt a digital lifestyle, enquiries on DigiFarm, fiber to the Home and Business, E-Commerce and M-PESA services. Part of our strategy is to be able to cater for all these services at the shops and ensure that we offer integrated solutions to all our customers” Said Ogutu.