Fans fall for Pilipili FM prank, queue for free money

By Natasha Waithera

At least 100 residents of Mombasa fell for an April 1 Fool’s Day prank that left them queuing for almost three hours to get free money.

The prank by Mediamax’s Mombasa urban radio station, Pilipili FM, was the talk of the city, after the morning drive show host Chris Wambuno

and Chigulu Ngala pulled a prank on their fans.

The two had asked their fans to rush to the station’s offices at Texas Building in Nyali for airtime and cash gifts.

The first listener arrived outside the station at around 6.10am, with dozens others arriving later with hope of getting the gift. The number kept on swelling as hours went by, with curious

passersby joining in to benefit from the rare generosity.

The host had promised to give Sh1,000 and airtime of similar amount to the first 100 fans to arrive outside the radio station.

“Your favourite radio station Pilipili Fm is celebrating its seventh anniversary since it begun broadcasting in the Coast region, we are

rewarding our listeners for being royal customer,” announced Wambuno who is also Head of the Radio station

Some of the “lucky 100” opted to be late for work and even risked being fired by their bosses so as to collect their reward.

“I heard the radio announcement on Zinduka show while I was crossing the ferry on my way to work. Since I am a big fan of Pilipili Fm and Zinduka

being one of my favorite morning shows, I counted myself very lucky and said I have to be among the first 100 people. I will face my boss

later,” said Hussein Mvumbo, a resident of Likoni.

Some of the excited fans said the deal was too good to ignore.

“I have been a big fan of Pilipili Fm for the last 3 years and I have never heard other radio stations awarding their listeners. So, once I heard

about this I had to come and celebrate with Pilipili Fm and get an opportunity to meet my favorite radio presenters,” said Kalama Amin, a resident from

Bamburi.

Unfortunately, their excitement was short-lived once the bunch of eagerly waiting fans got wind that they had been victims to a well-executed April Fool’s prank.