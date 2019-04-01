Tribute to Nigerian writer and poet, Gabriel Okara.

Peter Ngila @peterngilanjeri The literary fraternity is mourn- ing Nigerian writer Gabriel Okara, who passed on last week. The literary icon will be mostly remembered for incorporating Af- rican folklore, religion and imagery into his verse and prose. In Okara’s first novel, The Voice, published in 1964, he directly translated from the Ijo (Ijaw) language, imposing Ijaw syntax onto English in an effort to give literal expression to Af- rican imagery. Language being among major components of literature, the writer manipulated it well to achieve his goal. The same can be said of another distinguished Nigerian writer, the late Chinua Achebe, who incorporated Pidjin English in his novels, notably A Man of the People. Used appropriately, the style gives literary works an authentic feel.

Okara, who hails from Boumadi, Bayelsa State, Nigeria, died a month to his 98th birthday at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa on March 25. He was life patron of the Association of Nigerian Authors. Reported to be the first renowned African poet to publish in English language and the first African modernist writer, Okara is widely published in influential national and international journals.

The Voice creates a symbolic landscape in which the forces of traditional African culture and Western materialism contend. Its tragic hero, Okolo, is both an individual and a universal figure, and the ephemeral “it” that he is searching for could represent any number of transcendent moral values. Okara’s skilled portrayal of the inner tensions of his hero distinguished him from many other Nigerian novelists. In 1953, his poem The Call of the River Nun won an award at the Nigerian Festival of Arts. Some of his poems were published in the influential periodical Black Orpheus, and by 1960 he was recognised as an accomplished literary craftsman.