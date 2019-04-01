Are the two handshakes mutually exclusive?

For Kenyans, the mention of handshake has in the past year become much more than just a noun and become synonymous with weighty political connotations evoking conflicting vibes.

However, like in the Medieval Ages, handshake remains a gesture of peace, respect, trust and goodwill. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s March 9, 2018 Handshake outside Harambee House sought to stabilise Kenya, repurpose and bring an element of civility to our politics.

And last week, on March 26, an- other Handshake shook the land, this time between the President and his deputy William Ruto. The latter was also meant to steady the ship, this time of an imminently imploding ruling Jubilee Party, whose members were drifting apart following the March 9 Hand- shake.

Kenyans will be keenly watching in the coming days if the Uhuru-Raila Harambee Handshake and the Uhuru-Ruto Harambee Annex Handshake are mutually exclusive. This following reports of threat by Oburu Odinga that Raila, his younger brother, could reconsider his handshake with the President should war on graft wobble. Antagonisms and high-octane politics every election cycle sets the country off on a self-immolation course.