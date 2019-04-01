NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily
Are the two handshakes mutually exclusive?
For Kenyans, the mention of handshake has in the past year become much more than just a noun and become synonymous with weighty political connotations evoking conflicting vibes.
However, like in the Medieval Ages, handshake remains a gesture of peace, respect, trust and goodwill. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s March 9, 2018 Handshake outside Harambee House sought to stabilise Kenya, repurpose and bring an element of civility to our politics.
And last week, on March 26, an- other Handshake shook the land, this time between the President and his deputy William Ruto. The latter was also meant to steady the ship, this time of an imminently imploding ruling Jubilee Party, whose members were drifting apart following the March 9 Hand- shake.
Kenyans will be keenly watching in the coming days if the Uhuru-Raila Harambee Handshake and the Uhuru-Ruto Harambee Annex Handshake are mutually exclusive. This following reports of threat by Oburu Odinga that Raila, his younger brother, could reconsider his handshake with the President should war on graft wobble. Antagonisms and high-octane politics every election cycle sets the country off on a self-immolation course.
Ethnic suspicions
The aftermath of the 2017 poll won by the ruling Jubilee triggered opposition-instigated violence, and sent the economy to the ropes. Investor confidence was battered and ethnic suspicions were stoked. With the landscape choking with post-election hate and bloodletting, the handshake came as god- send and something of a game- changer in our political profile.
The Uhuru-Raila Handshake may have calmed the tempestuous environment, but apparently by dint of its texture, it lit another fuse with unanticipated existential threats to prevailing political order. It upset the Jubilee political apple cart, subsequently setting off serious disquiet and disequilibrium within Jubilee as well as Uhuru, Ruto partnership.
Suddenly, President Uhuru was deemed to be shifting proximity and camaraderie to erstwhile bitter rival Raila and foresaking presumed heir-apparent Ruto, who already had eyes set on presidency come 2022.
Jubilee vice chair David Murathe then caused a fire- storm by declaring that Ruto was not the automatic Jubilee presidential candidate in 2022.
This scenario was compounded by the manner Raila and the ODM brigade, far from being demobilised following March 9, embarked on relentless backing of Uhuru’s enhanced war on graft led by Di- rector of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.
In the DP’s wing, the political maharaja, Kipchumba Murkomen, who is also the Lead- er of Majority in Senate, has been emphatic that graft war has been weaponised and questioned Kino- ti’s mandate to lead the assault.
Belligerent DP defenders like Oscar Sudi (Kipseret MP) and Kimani Ngunjiri (Subukia) not only introduced an ethnic angle, but also stridently charged that Ruto was the target, reminding all and sundry that supporters would not accept lopsided war on graft.
It even threatened a counter at- tack, implying that Ruto’s detractors also lived in glass houses and should not throw stones. But another argument has in- formed the stance taken, especially by Ruto’s Mt Kenya backers.
The plight of Kikuyus in Rift Valley and the presumption of obligatory quid pro quo or “political debt” and the postdated political windfall due to be cashed come 2022. Ngunjiri’s roughly hewn pro-nouncement plus the more subtle prodding by others like Kamau Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) that Kikuyus do not want to be seen as deceptive con men out to renounce Ruto’s political pound of flesh speak volumes.
Political debt
TheDP,meanwhile,constantly trains his guns on Riala, accusing him of being out to wreck Jubilee. And while restating his own sup- port for the war on graft, he has insisted that beneath it are unmistakable political overtones target- ing him He, too, claimed Kinoti had issues with him. This as Uhuru restated faith in the DCI and told politicians to keep off.
On Raila, the President and Ruto are at cross-purposes; “We have deep understanding on issues with Raila,” Uhuru has declared besides apparent conversion to the need for expanded participation and more inclusive political arrangement.
It was all bound to degrade DPs political stock. Ruto’s political calculations and projections for 2022 were not premised on such equation. Not surprisingly, he equates inclusivity to creating positions to placate perennial poll losers.
Toxic atmosphere
Jubilee, whose officials had not met for long stretches of time even as factions took root, meanwhile faced implosion with increasingly polarised and toxic atmosphere replete with political chicanery, insolence, demagoguery, claims of betrayals, behind the scenes strategising and counter-strategising.
It did not help that Raila and the ODM brigade lined up in sup- port of Uhuru’s anti-graft crusade casting aspersions with distinctly anti-Ruto flavouring. With Siaya Senator James Orengo declaring a week ago that he planned to impeach Ruto, stakes soared to unprecedented levels. Something had to give in.
It was time to call troops to order. The President’s short walk to Ruto’s Harambee Annex office culminated in the March 26 Handshake. Talks proceeding the Handshake are not in public do- main but Uhuru was not about to preside over Jubilee disintegration.
But Uhuru obviously must look hard at the wider picture. Balancing conflictual political interests, including Raila and Ruto interest is tricky for the two appear to be in different orbits. Oburu’s threat yesterday is telling. And as he made the threat in Ugenya, Ruto who was at a church function in Karuri, Kiambu revisited the claim that Raila was behind their tribulations at the International Criminal Court.
His backers weighed in, charg- ing that Uhuru and Raila Building Bridges Initiative should not mean on the one hand reaching out to Nasa kingpins, including Kalonzo Musyoka, and Musalia Mudavadi, while on the other hand, precipitating fallout with Ruto supporters.
In Central, a group of MPs, led by Maina Kamanda, are complicating the matrix, having leapt into the anti-Ruto bandwagon. In the light of Harambee Annex Handshake it will be interesting to see whether their campaign gathers steam or gets deflated.