AK, IAAF reach ‘truce’ over new Diamond League format

Aarhus, Sunday @PeopleSports11

IAAF President Sebastian Coe and CEO Jon Ridgeon have reassured Athletics Kenya (AK) that changes to the IAAF Diamond League format next year will not disadvantage African athletes.

Coe, Ridgeon and AK president Lt General (rtd) Jackson Tuwei met during the World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus in order to avoid any misunderstanding between the two organisations over the new Diamond League format approved by the IAAF Council in Doha last month.

AK is particularly concerned by the exclusion of any event longer than 3,000m from the Diamond League programme next year and the reduction in the number of meetings from 14 to 13.

Tuwei sought, and received, assurance that Kenyan and other East African athletes, who feature prominently in 5,000m races, would not lose competition opportunities due to this process. He also sought to understand why the new format was being introduced.

Runners’ approval

Coe confirmed that the absence of the 5,000m from the official Diamond League programme would not preclude individual Diamond League meetings from running the event outside of the 90-minute international broadcast window and that several meetings had already shown interest in hosting the 5,000m.

At the same time the 5000m runners, coaches and agents consulted during the process indicated that they were unlikely to run six races over that distance during the Diamond League series (last year no leading athlete ran more than two 5,000m races during the regular Diamond League season). The 3,000m distance was selected because it was more likely to attract the best distance talent more regularly.

As a consequence, distance runners will have the option of running up to seven 3,000m races (including the Diamond League Final), plus additional 5,000m races, across the season. – IAAF