Having conquered X-country, Obiri turns attention back to track

The Kenyan Championships has long been regarded as the toughest cross-country race on earth. Or at least it was, up until the IAAF World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

Even Hellen Obiri, one of the most accomplished and versatile athletes racing in the Danish city, revised her opinion after winning the senior women’s 10.24km race. “It is the hardest race I have ever done, but the best one,” she said.

Obiri cemented her place in athletics history on Saturday as she became the first woman ever to win senior world titles indoors, outdoors and at cross-country.

What made the achievement even more special was that it was her World Cross-Country Championships debut and Obiri had never intended to contest the event more than once.

Naturally, she was pleased she was able to take victory on what was her first and probably only attempt. “I wanted to try extra hard. Now, I don’t need to do any more cross-country,” she said with a smile.

The 29-year-old arrived in Aarhus in good form, having clocked 29:59 for 10km on a slightly downhill course in Madrid at the end of December.

Preps for Worlds

Obiri had contested just a handful of cross-country races prior to 2019, but had always shown potential. She appeared to find her groove in 2019, though, and lined up in Aarhus as the marginal favourite. But victory didn’t come easily and Obiri did it the hard way, running from the front.

Had her tactic been to lead the race from the start? “No. I didn’t want to be a pacemaker for the others.”

It didn’t do any harm, as such was Obiri’s strength, she still emerged the winner in 36:14, winning by two seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Dera Dida. Afterwards, Obiri revealed her secret. “I did a lot of hills training in preparation for this,” she said.

Despite her stunning performance in Aarhus, Obiri made it clear that her main focus for 2019 remains defending her 5000m title at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 later in the year. – IAAF