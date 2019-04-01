With just two golds and team title lost, experts blame poor tactics

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Kenyans are still coming to terms with the less-than-impressive performance the country’s athletes registered in the 43rd edition of the IAAF World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

Ethiopia dethroned Kenya as the top ranked team at the biennial event with five gold, three silver and three bronze to the latter’s two gold, three silver and three bronze. To make matters worse, Kenya did not win even one team gold.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, who won the senior women’s 10km race, was the stand out performer with Beatrice Chebet saving the day after her initial third place was elevated to first following a mixup at the end of the Women’s Under-20 race.

After looking like she had broken the tape first, Ethiopian Alemitu Tariku was initially announced as the winner but after analysis of the photo finish, the result was revised with Chebet finally confirmed champion.

Those were the two gold medals Kenya won, half what they clinched in Kampala two years ago, and a number of things have been highlighted as a contributory factor. Veteran athletics coach Barnabas Kitilit believes a poor strategy cost Kenya.

“Besides Obiri who was very magnificent, where were her team-mates? Our athletes literally switched off at the gun. We were dismantled from that point, the same cannot be said of Ethiopia and Uganda who had up to four athletes in the leading pack going to the final few laps,” said Kitilit.

While the course was described as brutal and unforgiving, Kenyans were expected to prevail in the lung-lusting hills while climbing the Moesgaard Museum roof but this was not to be.

“I think we assumed the medals were ours, if that is the case, then we are dealing with a very big case of negligence. Our athletes managed to navigate the water hurdles well, but the hills were a constant problem. Scenes of our athletes stretching their hands down the slope for balance were shocking,” added Kitilit.

In the men’s senior race, defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor’s hopes of winning unprecedented third title on the trot were thwarted by Ugandan duo of Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, who finished first and second, after a well-laid strategy.

“It was disheartening to watch. I am not sure I have seen a worst performance across all the team. Amos Kirui our national champion simply disappeared, so did the rest. Kamworor was literally alone the Ugandans used their tactics better,” Kitilit told People Sport.

Mixed relays mess

The coach was not, however, surprised to see country fail to defend the mixed relay gold which went to Ethiopia as they settled for bronze.

“My opinion on the team has never changed, that was a huge gamble. We even raised the same questions immediately the team was selected. Given the caliber of athletes we have, we should have selected a better team,” Kitilit said.

Kenya also failed to get an individual medal in the junior men’s race for the first time since 1984, the country’s best athlete finishing fourth.