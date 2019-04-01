Former champions suffer SportPesa Shield ignominy after Bungoma loss

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One league outfit Bungoma Superstars downed former champions AFC Leopards 5-3 through post-match penalties in a tough SportsPesa Shield match at Bukhungu Stadium yesterday.

Both teams had battled to 1-1 draw in regular time, forcing them to go for the lottery of penalty flicks.

It was an even and balanced match with Ibrahim Shikanda’s handled side looking brighter through left winger George Msambay who gave Dennis Sikhayi hard time on the left side with tricky runs and whipping in fine crosses that went begging.

It took 14 minutes for the Bungoma-based outfit to grab a lead through Msambayi with a harmless long-range effort that slipped easily through the fingers of Eric Nashimaye to silence the partisan crowd that had thronged Bukhungu to cheer Leopards.

Bungoma Superstars did not stop there and looked more hungry playing with determination and vigour came close to double the lead after 25 minutes into the match with Hillary Simuyu seeing his close range effort being blocked by Nashimiye, the victors did well to silence the likes Vincent Oburu, Whyvone Isuza and Brian Marita in the first half going into the break with 1-0 lead.

Injury

Shortly after the interval Leopards coach introduced in David Ochieng for Dennis Sikhayi and Musa Asad who is returning from injury for Marcel Kaheza who breathed in some life with Nairobi based club looking more dangerous, but they were made wait until 74th minute when Marita struck outside the area to level the scores.

However, the Division One outfit held on until the regular forcing the match to go into shootouts with Whyvone Isuza, Eugine Mukangula and Isaac Kipyegon converting for Leopards while Robinson Kamura and Brian Marita missing the target, Bungoma supertats scored through Hillary Simiyu, Patrick Kwitonda, Boniface Muyende and Kevin Wafula.

Shikanda singled out his charges for a praise for the determination character and commitment and revealed that he will take each match as it comes with his disappointed opposite member Casa Mungo walking out of the press.

Meanwhile, Western Stima had no such problems as they became the second SportPesa Premier League team to reach the FKF Shield Cup quarter-finals following a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over National Super League title-chasers Wazito FC 2-1 at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium yesterday.

Secure win

Goals from goalkeeper Samuel Abawa Odhiambo and Kennedy Otieno popularly known as Agogo cancelled out Derrick Onyango’s first half opener to secure the win for the powermen.

Stima, under the tutelage of Paul Ogai, have joined KCB as the only two top flight sides to have qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition that has seen giants fall by the wayside so far.