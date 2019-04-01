Students axed again as Nondies are left to fight for final play off slot

Kenya Cup log leaders Kabras hammered Strathmore Leos 54-7 in Kakamega for an aggregate 116-20 score in the completed double for a bonus point to lift them a point clear to break a previous points tie with the defending champions KCB.

KCB beat Kenya Harlequins 24-10 but missed a bonus point in that win to give Kabras the greenlight to go a point clear as the bankers at Ruaraka remained second with 68 points.

In Kakamega, bearing the playmaker duties Fijian Jone Kubu went over the chalk four times and was supplemented by Kenya Simbas forward George Nyambua with a hat-trick and Ugandan international Asuman Mugerwa going over once for their eight-try win over visiting and relegation threatened Strathmore Leos.

At Ruaraka, defending champs remained second on the log off a comeback win to beat Harlequins by three tries.

KCB donned the favourite’s tag having beaten the Ngong Road side 22-13 in their earlier meeting at the RFUEA Grounds on December 8, 2018.

Nondescripts dropped three places on the standings to sit seventh off a second loss to Mwamba at their Jamhuri home ground.

The win saw the Black Shirts take over Nondies log position to sit fourth with 44 points tied with fifth placed Impala Saracens who signed Mean Machine relegation fate after beating the Varsity lads 25-10 in a must win tie for the students to avoid a second-in-a row relegation.

Desperate position

Nondies fall leaves them in a desperate position where despite winning their next and final round clash against Harlequins at RFUEA Grounds, the Red Lion must also hope Kabras beat Impala to regain the top six playoffs cut.

As the Red Lion fell to Mwamba, Nakuru benefitted from a 29-22 win over Blak Blad to climb a place to take up the last playoffs seat, which they must defend, by winning their last clash against wounded Mean Machine.

Joining Mean Machine on the disappointments list is Homeboyz. The Deejays lost 22-24 to Menengai Oilers in their second meeting of the Menengai sponsor derby.

Homeboyz led the match at the interval but the newbies patience resulted in punishing Homeboyz second half mistakes to register a first win over the Deejays.

Five wins

The Deejays thus picked a losing bonus to sit ninth with 28 points, a place and three points behind Oilers.

Commenting on their impressive historic first Kenya cup run with five wins and two stalemates, Oilers head coach Gibson Weru applauded his boys nerves of steel in the top tier league in their first appearance.

“I am happy that despite having a goal to survive relegation we have actually managed to win five matches. We took lessons in every first meeting and the boys have stepped up, against Homeboyz we had to fight from behind to win it and we hope to replicate this against Mwamba in the last round, ” said Oilers coach Gibson Weru after a close 24-22 win over Homeboyz.