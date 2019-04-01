Mombasa school in crisis as bank accounts frozen

Harrison Kivisu and Natasha Waitherai @PeopleDailyKe

A Mombasa public primary school is struggling to finance its daily activities after the government froze its three bank accounts early this year on corruption allegations.

Coast Region Education coordinator Hassan Duale says Ganjoni Primary School accounts were freezed on January 18, 2019 after an audit undertaken by the Ministry of Education unearthed massive theft of capitation funds released by the government and illegal fees paid by parents. The school board was disbanded and the head teacher transferred to Kongowea Primary School.

“I closed the accounts to safeguard public resources because there was no board to carry out monetary transactions,” he said.

Duale, however, denied claims that the institution was experiencing management challenges saying another head teacher has been posted to the school.

Ganjoni has been one of the best performing primary schools in the KCPE exam in the Coast region. It was ranked fourth in Mombasa District and was position 10 in the Coast Province among public schools in the 2018 KCPE results.

Together with Nyali Primary also of Mombasa and Lushangonyi from Mwatate in Taita Taveta were some of the few public schools that had candidates who scored 400 marks and above. However, performance has been on the decline due to mismanagement.

The audit indicted the school board and headteacher for imposing illegal fees on parents and misuse of funds.

Newly posted Mombasa county director of Education Moses Makori told a parent’s Annual General Meeting last week not to pay punitive fees because the same had not been approved by the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

Auditors found that the school management was demanding between Sh20,000 and 50,000 to admit pupils, with wealthy parents spending up to Sh100,000 to buy spaces for their children.This has led to increased population with each class having two streams of more than 80 pupils per classroom.

Parents claim this year, each pupil is supposed to pay Sh9,800 as school fees, a tuition fee of between Sh500 and Sh1,800 per month depending on class and Sh18,000 as boarding fees for Standard Seven and Eight.

Makori said the audit was ordered by the ministry after parents raised complaints. “No one should be paying extra fees. Any payment must have an approval from the parents and the County Education Board before it is taken to Cabinet Secretary’s office for approval. So far there is no such approval for Ganjoni so the fees are illegal,” Makori said.

The school has paid its subordinate staff nor remitted statutory deductions such as National Social Security Fund (NSSF), National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). Suppliers have also not been paid. During the meeting, a new school board was elected by parents.