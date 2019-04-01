Detectives probe graft in police Airwing unit

The taxpayers could have lost millions of shillings to alleged mismanagement and embezzlement at the National Police Airwing. The Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service has, subsequently, launched investigations into the alleged scandal.

Pilot police officers wrote to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and IAU director calling for the probe, citing corrupt deals involving purchase of aircraft parts, selling of jet fuel and the embezzlement of the funds meant the ongoing Boni Forest operation.

“Many parts of police aircraft, oil and lubricants end up leaving the Airwing for sale to other aviation firms,” the letter reads in part.

Investigations will also seek to establish why out of 11 aircraft at the airwing, only two were serviceable. Only one of the four Mi-17 helicopters is functional. The Augusta 119 helicopter owned by the police is also functioning.

All the four Augusta Bell 206 helicopters are grounded while the two Augusta 139 helicopters have also been grounded for the last one year due to “lack of insurance”.

Armour plates

Preliminary investigations revealed that some gearboxes, engines, and armor plates had been secretly given to another national security organ that operate the same type of helicopter. The armour plates are mounted on helicopter to protect the crew from being shot at by small arms, especially in hostile areas.

Other issues under investigations at the Airwing is the more than Sh1 million paid weekly to the unit for the Boni Forest operation, yet the police helicopter is never engaged full time.

A multi-agency task force has been operating within Boni and its environs to fight al Shabaab militants, who use the forest as a haven and training camp.

There have also been claims that police aircraft are used to train civilians, contrary to the regulations. Investigators are also looking into claims that some officers were working for private firms yet they were still on government payroll.

Even as investigations continue, a pilot police constable attached to the Airwing has resigned, citing frustrations at the unit.

Constable Tobias Orina Ogeto tendered his resignation on Friday to the Inspector General of Police, claiming he had been denied funds to undergo instrument ratings. He has a Commercial Pilot’s Licence (CPL).

Ogeto, a registered pilot, claimed he had been denied promotion after serving in the same rank for over six years, despite having a CPL.

But what triggered his resignation was the move to transfer him to Kwale county last Friday to perform general duties despite having trained and served as a pilot.

Losing officers

“Please accept this letter of my resignation. My last working date will be on April 26, 2019. This one month in between I will proceed on annual leave,” read the letter seen by People Daily.

Two years ago, former National Police Service Commission (NPSC) chairman Johnston Kavuludi revealed that the service was losing over 1,000 officers annually. To guard against brain drain, the commission had recommended that the new officers be bonded for 10 years.

It costs more than Sh8 million to train a pilot, but most end up in private firms due to reported frustration in the service.

Police Airwing director Rogers Mbithi, however, told the People Daily that officers who wanted to leave the service were free to do so.