Award should inspire Kenya, says Tabichi

When he left for Dubai for the Global Teacher Prize award ceremony two weeks ago, little did Peter Tabichi, 36, know that a huge celebration awaited him back home because — in his own words — he is just a simple teacher.

And, while Kenyans have become accustomed to billboards with images of politicians, the story was different on Saturday as Tabichi arrived back in Nakuru. A huge billboard erected at Section 58 on the Nakuru–Nairobi welcomed him back home.

Accompanied by outgoing Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed and Varkey Foundation chairman Vikas Pota, the Keriko Mixed Secondary School Maths and Physics teacher was received by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and other local leaders.

Source of inspiration

Jubilation rent the air as his convoy made dramatic entry into Nakuru Town where students broke into song and dance, chanting and waving placards in praise of the world-beating teacher. The award comes with a Sh100 million prize.

Tabichi said the award should be a source of inspiration to the country. “As Kenyans, we have the potential to achieve big things and transform lives. Let us prove to the world that we are the best,” he said in a brief speech in Nakuru Town.

A Franciscan brother, a member of the Catholic religious order founded by St Francis of Assisi, Tabichi — always clad in his religious robes — described his father Lawrence Tabichi, 68, as his biggest source of inspiration.

“It is like a dream to me. I cannot believe it but this is not my victory alone. It is for you my students, my fellow teachers and all Kenyans and Africa in general,” he said.

The physics teacher said it was because of the collective effort of his students, fellow teachers and other people in society that he had won the award.

The Award

Amina, who accompanied Tabichi to Dubai for the global event, said the foundation received over 10,000 applications from teachers around the world.

“We were there praying and hoping for the best and indeed God gave us victory among all those people,” she said. Kinyanjui announced that his administration would establish an annual teacher competition to be named after Tabichi.

“We will do something locally to appreciate teachers who demonstrate qualities similar to Tabichi’s because he has taught us many things; that we all have opportunity to make a difference and you don’t have to be a principal, governor or president to leave a mark,” he said.

Kinyanjui lauded the efforts made by teachers at Keriko Secondary School, which he said admits students with low Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam marks, for turning learners considered as low performers into high achievers.

“We do not take this matter for granted. This school has proved that even children who didn’t score high marks also have a future,” he added.

Skills and expertise

The governor urged the natioal government to “resist the temptation to transfer Tabichi to a big office somewhere” because of his global exploits, saying his skills and expertise are still needed at Keriko school.

“We are also conscious that through his success, there is the temptation to promote him and probably remove him from his teaching environment where he has used his skills to transform society and take him to some high office,” said Kinyanjui.

Complex matters

He added: “Keriko made Mokaya who he is today and we would want him to remain here. Mwalimu is a very good teacher who has special skills to make students understand complex matters easily,” he said.

The Principal, Daniel Mwariri, said that the school which was started in 2007 with first enrollment of 16 students, now has 475 learners.

He said lack of water and other facilities such as laboratories and a library were some of the challenges that the school is facing.