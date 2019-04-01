Milele FM ‘dream team’ leaves for greener pastures

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Things are not so cosy at Milele FM, a radio station owned by Mediamax Network Limited, after a section of top talents announced plans to quit the station for “greener pastures”.

Eight months ago, Milele FM intensified the battle for the airwaves in Kenya, “poaching” renowned presenters from its rivals.

They included Alex Mwakideu, Joyce Gituro, Francis Luchivya, Jacky Nyaminde, also known as Wilbroda and Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o.

But yesterday, a section of “dream team” led by the Head of Milele Mwakideu in an impromptu press briefing said their tenure at DSM place was no longer tenable.

“Time has come for us to move. The experience at Milele has been breathtaking, but there is need for an upward move,” said Mwakideu.

Jalas, Kaka Zema, Titi Nagwalla accompanied Mwakideu for the briefing, but Wilbroda, Luchivya, Dee, and Joyce Gituro were conspicuously missing.

Pressed on the reason for their move after an eight-month stint at DSM Place after, Mwakideu only said, “watch this space”.

The move comes just months after Milele Drive hosts Dee and Kaka Zema fought on live show.

Their imminent move might spell doom for the station, which is on its upward trajectory in terms of listenership, advertisements and online visibility, among other aspects.

With Milele FM planning to shift the frequency from the current 93.6 FM to 104.8 FM, the new development might overshadow the exercise.

Most brands

During the relaunch, Gituro, the Head of Radio, promised servings that would cater for all audiences.

“We are promising a unique brand to cater for the highest percentage of its audiences, most brands only cover a small per cent but now listeners will get what they deserve to hear all the time,” she assured.

The Mediamax Network Ltd-owned station slogan is, Home of African Hits, with an additional catchphrase Mbele Milele.”

Some of the Milele FM shows include Milele Breakfast which airs from 6am to 10am hosted by Mwakideu and Jalang’o. (See also page 7)