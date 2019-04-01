Oburu issues Handshake threat

Eric Juma and Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The March 9, 2018 Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga that helped end street violence and ethnic suspicions triggered by 2017 presidential election dispute could be facing an acid test over the war on corruption.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s brother, Oburu Oginga, yesterday warned that the former Prime Minister could walk out of the Handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative if Uhuru is not steadfast in the fight against graft.

Oburu, who is a member of the East African Assembly, said he does not think Raila would hold onto the Handshake if Uhuru does not show commitment to deal with corrupt State officers.

Exit strategy

“My brother Raila has put vigour in the fight against corruption because President Uhuru is committed. But in case he gets distracted by suspects to the extent of backing down, Raila would simply walk out of the Handshake,” said Oburu at Kolenyo, in Siaya county, during campaigns for the ODM candidate for the Ugenya by-election Chris Karan.

Oburu said the war against corruption has gained momentum and some of looted resources had been traced and returned to the State, yet no firm action had been taken against some high-profile people implicated in graft.

Oburu’s stance is likely to kick up a storm and subject the Handshake to scrutiny. Political commentator Herman Manyora termed the statement as “very serious” as it puts the Handshake to test.

“The message being sent by Oburu is that his brother is looking for an exit strategy from the union between him and the President,” said the University of Nairobi don.

Oburu’s statement comes in the wake of last week’s meeting between Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto which was viewed as a bid by the President to show support for his deputy who has been under sustained attack from Raila and ODM leaders, including an impeachment threat by Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Opposition leaders may have seen the Uhuru-Ruto meeting on March 26 as aimed at calming the storm in Jubilee but also bridge perceived differences between them.

Defining agenda

Uhuru has made the crusade against corruption his defining agenda in his second term, saying there would be no turning back in the war spearheaded by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Top State and parastatal bosses have been arrested and arraigned. Pressure has, however, been mounting for the arrest of more top government officials including Cabinet secretaries named in corruption cases.

Oburu observed that despite the President’s resolve to tackle graft, some of his closest allies could be dragging him back.

“I want to thank Uhuru for coming out clearly on his stand as far as fighting corruption is concerned. He has demonstrated he is out to build his legacy and that would only be realised if he does not relent on the fight against corruption. He must also know that corruption fights back very strongly,” Oburu added.

He told Uhuru to be careful with those out to derail the fight against corruption, terming them the godfathers of looters who, if investigated, are likely to be found to be benefitting from proceeds of graft. Oburu said it’s the joint effort between Uhuru and Raila that could see corruption cartels wiped out before 2022.

Joint efforts

Oburu was accompanied by Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senator James Orengo, MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Samuel Atandi (Alego/Usonga), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Peter Masara (Suna West) and Christine Ombaka (Siaya Woman Rep).

Rasanga told Uhuru to remain steadfast in the anti-corruption war, saying he should rid the country of corrupt cartels whose actions could sabotage his legacy.

“I was happy to hear the President repeating his statement that war on corruption continues and he was not going to change tune on the fight,” said Orengo.

Wandayi said the President must remain firm and consistent in the war against corruption.

“President Uhuru must be firm in dealing with corrupt cartels mercilessly because the entire country is behind him. We want him to use the State of the Nation address to add new impetus to the fight against corruption,” said Wandayi.