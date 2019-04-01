NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

ODM leaders drum up support for Sumra ahead of by-election

People Daily April 1, 2019
ODM party candidate for Embakasi South Irshad Sumra at a past campaign rally. Photo/FILE

Alvin Mwangi @eopleDailyKe

Orange Democratic Movement leaders yesterday intensified campaign for party candidate Irshad Sumra ahead of the Embakasi South by-election set for this Friday.

Speaking at PCEA Neema Parish in Pipeline estate, the  leaders urged residents to vote for him.

“We have come here to rally behind Sumra who we believe is the best candidate for this seat and we believe he will bring development to you,”said secretary general Edwin Sifuna. Sumra said he was ready to serve the people of Embakasi South and represent them at the National Assembly.

Improve lives

“I am ready to work with the youth and to create an environment for them to get employment and start their businesses. I am committed to work with residents from all walks of life and make this constituency a model for others to follow,” he said.

Sumra has been traversing the constituency and holding meetings with residents in a bid to consolidate votes. The former MP  hopes to ride on the party’s dominance in the area to recapture the seat he lost to Wiper Democratic Movement party’s Patrick Mawathe.

Mawathe, however, lost the seat in December last year after the Supreme Court nullified his election on grounds that there was no evidence to support the results that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) used to declare him winner.

Support candidate

Wiper had last year unsuccessfully urged ODM to withdraw their candidature and support Mawathe. In January, Nasa co-principal and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka had declared that the seat belonged to Wiper and called on ODM to support their candidate. He had said he would discuss the issue with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo said Nasa should rally behind the Wiper candidate who had served slightly more than a year when his election was nullified and a fresh poll ordered. IEBC will conduct the Embakasi South by-elections alongside that of Ugenya on the same day.

