Raising an autistic child changed our lives.

As the world marks World Autism Day tomorrow, with focus on assistive technology and active participation, in Kenya, lack of awareness and stigma associated with the condition are yet to be tackled. Individual initiatives have started to make strides

Harriet James and Njange Maina

November 13, 2013 marked a significant turning point in James Anyona’s life.The 34-year-old man who lives in Kisii county was introduced to fatherhood. This new phase of life did not come with a manual to guide him through the challenges that he and his wife would go through later.

Upon reaching home, with their bundle of joy, Anyona was puzzled that the loud music he had mistakenly played did not get the attention of his daughter, Tatianah ‘Taty’ Bosibori, at all. When he raised the issue the following morning, the paediatrician brushed it aside, citing fears of first-time parents.

“We could not recall if she attained milestones or not, but we are sure that she did not achieve most of them at the required times. From a young age, Taty avoided eye contact even with her mum while breastfeeding, but it did not raise any alarm as we concluded that she was a shy girl.

She also lacked meaningful gestures, failed to say the first words, but had a smile that warmed our hearts with an assurance that all will be well,” Anyona recalls.

Big puzzle

However, when their daughter turned two, they noticed that she could not crawl or walk. The biggest puzzle was that she also did not respond to her name. At first, they thought of changing it thinking that it was a difficult name, but since it meant a lot to her mother, they opted to stick with it.

However, Anyona had a nudging feeling that all was not well with her. One day, when his wife was out, he made noise by hitting a spoon against a sufuria while following Taty from behind and to his surprise, his daughter did not respond.

“It left me worried. Surprisingly, she could react to her favourite music on TV even from afar.

Why was she not responding to high pitch sounds produced by the weird experiment? Why was she not responding to her name?” he wondered.

After failing to get advice from his friends in the medic world, Anyona opted to go to hospital. After a long search, he was able to get assistance at the Gertrude’s Hospital, where his daughter was diagnosed with autism.

By definition, autism is a developmental disability that influences how an individual converses with and relates to other people. It also affects how they experience the world around them throughout their lives.

For the last three years, Anyona has dedicated all his efforts in framing a bright future for his daughter. To assist other children with the same condition, he started the Dazzling Centre for Autism, a non-profit charitable organisation.

“Starting the centre was never an easy task. Some of the challenges include getting a suitable location, start-up financial issues, lack of acceptance from the local community, and stigmatisation of parents and relatives with such kids. Fortunately, despite these problems, we managed to not only set up the centre, but also make progress in creating awareness and acceptance in the community,” Anyona adds.

Starting a school

Anyona is not the only one who has taken matters in his own hands. Samson Kiiru and his wife Winnie Waithaka, after going through various challenges in finding a good school for their autistic child, decided to set up a school for children with autism.

Their third born son, Sam Junior, was born in 2012, but two weeks later fell ill and was treated of meningitis. Amid some other child developmental intrigues, the couple got suspicious about his health and they realised, three years later, that he had autism.

As time went by, Sam Junior needed more attention, and close care. To the couple, raising Sam meant spending more money on his medication, diet, and general upkeep. Luckily for them, the elder boys were old enough to understand their little brother’s condition. However, as Sam Junior grew, the couple could not entrust his care to anyone else, and the duty fell on Winnie, who had been helping in running the family business.

When Sam Junior attained school- going age, Kiiru and Winnie faced a whole new challenge: placing him in a regular school was unreasonable and there was no special facility for his condition.

At the culmination of confusion, the couple set up the Autism School International in Thika.

“That was the most viable solution to our child,” says Kiiru.

Starting the school wasn’t easy for the couple. It required big chunks of money to set up the infrastructure and equip it with the necessary facilities. It also needed a team of educationists and healthcare providers.

Currently, the school, now a year old, has 49 autistic children of different ages. It is a full boarding school.

Besides the directors, Kiiru and Winnie, Autism School International has physiotherapists, speech therapists and other caretakers. With a teacher to student ratio of 4:1, they all play different roles in curriculum implementation and general care of the children.

The school runs an individualised education programme that majors in talent acquisition and life skills. At seven, Sam Junior makes coherent speech. Had his parents givenup on him, he would probably have been stigmatised, abandoned and unable to communicate verbally.

Age of onset

According to Eric Sianyo, a speech and language pathologist with a background on special needs, children with autism exhibit several symptoms depending on the type and severity of the condition. Some of the common symptoms include hyperactivity, communication disorders, poor eye contact, and poor social skills- interactive skills with peers.

“Other symptoms include being choosy in feeding, delay in speech developments, little or no interest in intellectual activity and academics or even in toys, or interest in a particular activities such as, computer, music, art, and swimming,” he notes.

Sianyo says autism can be noticed in a child as early as about two years old, depending on how good an expert is and how keen the parent are in noticing abnormal developments in their child. However, late diagnosis only results in late intervention, hence, little positive outcome,

“Late diagnosis leads to compounded negative ramifications, such a communication disorders, academic performance affected, poor social interaction, which results in isolation, being misunderstood and being labelled as disabled,” he adds.

Due to lack of information, many African cultures consider autism to be as a recult of witchcraft. Nevertheless, there is remedy and through therapy, a person can be rehabilitated. Sianyo advises parents to take their children for speech and language therapy, occupation therapy, psychosocial and behavioural therapy or special needs education. And while there are misconceptions with regards to diet, Sianyo urges parents to work with a diet that fits the needs of their child.

“Each child is different and exhibit different interest, therefore, parents should monitor their child’s feeding style and interest, and make a diary of what meals work.”