Own your gift by getting the logbook first

You were there to witness. And so the machine has been in her possession since that day on. You’ve even enjoyed free rides during those rainy rugby days and Friday nights.

Oh, how convenient nightlife has been for you and the girls thanks to this gift. Until the day you wake up to the news that they are no more.

And now that they’re separated, he wants his car back and is actually threatening to involve the authorities. You laugh it off, thinking ‘but I witnessed the whole charade?’ You think. ‘The cars is ours, sorry hers, so ‘Hit the road

Jack’. Then you realise that all along, the car was a borrowed gift—it is in his name!

You ask and confirms that she didn’t bother asking for the logbook, Lord! You want to slap the ignorance out of her.

No doubt, the moment of receiving this surprise gift can be thrilling and exciting. But what I don’t understand is how women fail to insist that the car be registered in their name. We’re so excited to flash the keys around for everyone who cares to see, but forget to seal the deal.

It’s a gift for crying out loud. But first things first, in case someone got the meaning of the word gift all wrong. Wikipedia describes a gift as a present or an item given to someone without the expectation of payment. Although gift-giving might involve an expectation of reciprocity, a gift is meant to be free.

So this clearly means if the car is rightfully yours, then why should it be in someone else’s name? Whether or not you’re the registered keeper, it doesn’t matter as long as he is the rightful owner by law. Ask for the logbook, forget about trust issues because if he was genuine in the first place, he’d give the logbook before keys.

Women, before you accept that ‘gift’, ensure it is under your name, otherwise the car is still his, and in the event you breakup, he will not hesitate to repossess it. And I’m not talking about cars only— even houses these sponsors buy you.

I just can’t imagine you finally succeeded getting something out of him (let’s be real, that’s why you’re there), then when you feel you are done with him and have what you wanted, you try leaving and he surprises you with documents, all this time he owns your house, car and everything else he bought you. Be smart and own your gifts. Seal the deal, get the logbook.