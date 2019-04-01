Struggling budding acts

In an industry plagued by numerous challenges, the walk towards success is no bed of roses for many up-and-coming Kenyan artistes. They are finding it treacherous cracking the code, writes Chebet Korir

We are in a musical era where music talents in 254 are sprouting fast and from all directions. They come in different shades too. Some have chosen to follow the controversial way. Music group Ethic is a perfect example of those who’ve chosen the vexed way. From Nairobi’s Eastlands, the group stole the limelight with controversial songs Lamba Lolo, Instagram, Saba and Pandana. Another controversial group Ochungulo Family is currently on a roll with their song Na Iwake.

On the other hand, we have a huge pool of music talents struggling to make their presence felt in this current phase of music. The question is, why are up-and-coming artistes having it hard to succeed in Kenya?

Patrick Sampao — an entertainment strategist who has worked with established musicians including Morgan Heritage, Ukoo Flani Mau Mau and Patoranking — says that many “green” artistes think good music sells.

“Sometimes it’s not a sensible song that will sell you. Like we are witnessing in the current phase of Kenyan music, controversial videos and songs are trending and artistes are cashing big with such content. Take Ethic for instance. Their songs are not sensible at all, they are new entrants in the music scene, but their popularity has risen significantly and their music is getting a lot of traction,” he says.

MENTORSHIP CHALLENGE

He adds that the secret to realising musical success as a sprouting musician, one needs to stay out of the ordinary, researching, identifying target audience and having a connection with the producer.

“When Timmy Tdat was starting out under Pacho Records, Naiboi was his producer. You could obviously identify his kind of sound and feel he was comfortable on the track. This meant he had a connection with the producer and this helped him to grow as an artiste,” says Sampao.

Ikechukwu Arthur Anoke, popularly known as Ike, is the brain behind Kenyan music record label Taurus Group. He says what’s lacking among Kenyan artistes is strong mentorship.

“Apart from Kaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol, many musicians do not support each other through collaborations. In Nigeria for example, artistes such as Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid are currently influencing Nigerian music and they all have one or two up-and-coming acts featured in their songs. That way, they get their name out there and also build themselves,” he says, adding that it could make a huge difference if established artistes in Kenya could uplift the budding ones by giving them a chance to collabo with them.

“When I released Paulina in 2011, it took me a year for it to become a hit. I had to work my way out and do odd jobs just to make my music get out there. At the end of the day, it goes down to how passionate you are,” P-Unit’s Gabu, who currently runs Kompakt Records, tells Spice.

He adds most budding artistes want to be over-night celebrities, while some were just lazy. “One must have a well set plan and show great persistence.

It does not mean that when your song has not reached the masses as you’d have wanted it’s the end of your career. Try again, release more songs; you never know when your time comes,” Gabu says.

DISTRIBUTION HURDLES

When it comes to music distribution, DJ Sadic says: “Before asking for help as a new artiste, how wide is your research? Do you know your target audience, who will play your music or who to give your music to?

That’s where many artistes go wrong and it’s such a big industry challenge. In as much as there are managers and publicists, it is your work as an artiste to distribute your content. Make it a personal duty to share it on your various music platforms including social media and other digital platforms.”

In as much as quality and content is important, relatively new gospel artiste Stonee Jiwe feels it depends with an artiste to show such attributes.

“An artiste can be vocally gifted and ticks all other boxes except the distribution one. After the studio session, he or she does not know where to take the music.

Then there is this other artiste who has access to the media, but their music is not good enough. In short, artistes should learn and know how to ride the wave.

For example, Wyre has been there for many years and he‘s been able to remain relevant and his music remains acceptable by the masses. But it’s important to know you might have good music, but the ones responsible to play it are just not feeling your vibe. The thing is to never give up,” says the Sishikiki hit maker.

Getrude Mwende is a producer at K24 TV for gospel show The Switch. She says before any song goes on air, they first look at the quality and content.

“You can have good music and with the right content, but the video might not be good enough to be aired,” she says.

RIGHT MIND-SET

Publicist Maurice The General has worked with a number of artistes in Kenya including Arrow Bwoy, Magix Enga and KRG. He says, “You might be ready as a musician, but you haven’t really prepared yourself mentally.

When you do things now, you will make some progress along the way, but that isn’t success; that won’t create a lucrative and stable long-term career for you. Successful people are successful neither because they are intelligent or talented, nor do they succeed simply because they do the right things.”

He adds: “When you become success-minded, you will have the power to achieve success in anything you’d want to do. When you understand and know all this positive thinking stuff, all you’ll then need is specific advice on what, when, where and how to do things. After you’ve settled your mind, it’d be a good time to challenge yourself and try to implement those mental concepts.”