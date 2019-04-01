State banks on e-commerce platforms to create jobs

MUTWIRI MURIITHI

Kenya is banking on the internet to ease unemployment with a new Boston Consulting Group study saying that online e-commerce platforms such as Jumia, Souq, Uber, and Travelstart could create around three million new jobs by 2025 across Africa.

Banking on the region’s inefficient distribution infrastructure, enterprises are leveraging digital platforms matching buyers and providers of goods and services with minimal disruption to existing businesses and workforce norms. The region’s extremely low penetration suggests that there is minimal risk that e-commerce will displace existing retailers and that much of the population is undeserved.

These are among the findings dubbed How Online Marketplaces Can Power Employment in Africa by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Patrick Dupoux, a BCG partner said this is good illustration of how the digital revolution is creating economic opportunities which will help tackle Kenya’s youth bulge.

The report further estimates that around 58 per cent of the new jobs—created directly, indirectly, and through the additional economic activity generated by online marketplaces—will be in the consumer goods sector, 18 per cent will be in mobility services, and nine per cent will be in the travel and hospitality sector.

“Growing in the offline world means more shops and more stock – which takes working capital but online, entrepreneurs reach new customers without additional investment and build up a digital sales history that can be used to unlock finance at a future point,” said Jumia Kenya Managing Director Sam Chappatte (pictured centre).