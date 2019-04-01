New laws for non-deposit taking Saccos to be unveiled

Industry, Trade and Co-operatives ministry is set to put in place new laws to regulate non-deposit taking savings and credit co-operative societies (Saccos).

Geoffrey Njang’ombe, senior deputy commissioner for co-operatives said a taskforce mandated to come up with the regulations is doing final touches on the bill.

He said these Saccos are currently being regulated by the Co-operative’s Act which is not adequate to cope with their rapid growth.

The Saccos, he added, largely deal with liquid cash which is highly volatile and thus the need to introduce additional measures to protect it.

“We are targeting the institutions with deposits of up to Sh200 million but we shall have various tiers of supervision,” Njang’ombe said during the annual general meeting for Unaitas Sacco in Murang’a.

“With deposits of such magnitude, there is need to be adequate checks and balances to ensure the safety and soundness of the money,” he added.

He said once complete, the draft would be given out to various stakeholders for them to scrutinise and also give their input. This move, he said, will help save many Kenyans investing in these Saccos from losing their money.

Njang’ombe also pointed out that cyber crime, non-performing loans and non- remittance of deductions by employer are some of the major challenges facing Saccos.

He, however, said the financial co-operatives has realised growth and have managed to mobilise savings of up to Sh1 trillion, with an asset base of Sh800 billion.

Unaitas Chief Executive Officer Martin Muhoho said they have prepared a three-year strategic plan which will see them realise tremendous growth to get to the top of the co-operatives.

He said they are aiming at doubling their membership from the current 300,000 to 600,000. “We also project to hit a Sh5 billion revenue and make a profit of Sh1.2 billion by 2022” Muhoho said.

He also disclosed that the Sacco is eyeing a national outlook by opening its doors for people from other sectors. Unaitas has been serving mainly tea farmers from central region.