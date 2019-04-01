MPs want immediate freeze on milk imports

Hillary Mageka and Nicholas Waitathu @PeopleDailyKe

A Parliamentary committee wants shipping of raw and powdered milk halted to save the local industry. The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock vice Chairman, Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo MP) said Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary must stop with immediate effect the importation of powdered milk. He held that the country has a surplus production of milk as indicated in the delivery schedule by Ministry of Agriculture.

Dairy farmers

“The continuous importation of liquid and powdered milk is undermining dairy farmers and likely to drive the sector to oblivion as happened in sugarcane and maize farming,” the legislator said during a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

In 2018, the committee revealed that the Ministry imported 70 million litres of liquid and 10 million kilogrammes of powdered milk while in January it imported 15 million litres of liquid milk and 1.5 million kilogrammes of powdered milk.

“At this rate, we see our dairy farmers in limbo with their production hence telling the minister to stop this trend immediately,” Wangwe said.

Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago decried importation of raw milk and UHT from Uganda, saying it had negatively affected Kenyan farmers, causing huge losses. As a medium-term solution, he added the ministry should heed the committee’s appeal and stop any further importation of milk.

The committee also welcomed the withdrawal of the controversial Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) regulations that sparked public outcry. The regulations, which would have criminalised hawking of raw milk by farmers also required farmers to sell their milk to recognised processors before it is distributed to consumers.

Extension services

Meanwhile, Kenyan smallholder dairy farmers want the government to re-introduce extension services in the industry, 30 years since it was scrapped following introduction of Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs). Speaking at a Nairobi hotel during a media briefing on the proposed regulations in the dairy sector, the players claimed that lack of extension services has hampered growth in the sector.

The stakeholders spokesperson Elisha Watuti, said the extension services should be reinstated and funded by the government. “Lack of extension service is among several other challenges that are affecting the industry,” he said.

Before SAPs, which were imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, the government was offering artificial insemination (AI) services to the dairy industry and supplying and managing cattle dips. Currently, farmers seek the AI from private players.