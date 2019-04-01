Why Tabichi’s global win is bad news for teachers

Ndung’u Mburu

There is no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! This is the country of the world’s best—and probably richest—teacher! As the legendary Jeff Koinange would say it, “What an honour!” and as the rest of us would say “makeki! Ngai! Mathwiti! Ngai!’

Thousands of Kenyans including Kenyan 1, President Uhuru Kenyatta, have been sending their congratulations to 36-year-old Peter Tabichi, who was voted the World’s Best teacher, 2019.

Government officials were tripping over each other to mill around him, take ‘selfies’ and “identify with him” and newspapers splashed headlines explaining how he plans to spend the Sh100 million windfall that comes with the prize.

First of all, I believe we, as Kenyans, need to learn the art of minding our own business; telling us how he plans to spend his millions is just hanging a brother out in the open to be stalked and tempted by slay queens and mine experts.

Line pockets

Why would you want a Franciscan brother to go through such horrendous experiences? Do you have any idea what those of us who aren’t monks go through? Hawa watu wa magazeti!

I have an idea! It might be a bit boring and may not make sense to many, especially to those who prescribe to the political religion.

In order to save brother Tabichi from these perfectly-coloured monsters with “rangi ya thao”, perfectly shaped derrieres and surprised-face eyebrows; let’s confuse them by discussing how a person in a profession that creates other professions, gives away 80 per cent of the peanuts he earns to help the needy. How about that for a headline?

Secondly, teachers should brace themselves. If Tabichi can rise to the top of the world on 20 per cent of his salary and no facilities, do teachers even need to get paid? Do they even need classrooms? They look just fine under trees. Maybe we need to save the money we’d have wasted paying teachers and improving school facilities and spend it, as is our tradition, to line rich people’s pockets and maybe have just enough left to pay the Chinese.

Experience inefficiency

Finally, the President’s social media pages remain suspended as State House investigates how the pages hacked themselves and posted what he had said. Uhuru also seems to be experiencing the inefficiency of his government, first hand, as investigations do not seem to have borne any fruits.

This maybe the reason the President and his deputy are not aware of the news of internet celebrity couple Rnaze and Natalie Tewa breaking up. The story goes that one half of the couple—or both—was having night meetings, escapades and dalliances with another party without the approval—or involvement— of the spouse.

This just goes to show that, regardless of how ‘instagramable’ a relationship might be, with holding hands, cross-county nyama choma road trips and matching outfits, an unapproved third party always spells the death to it. #CoupleGoals

The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV

