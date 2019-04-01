Futile visit to report graft case to senator

MCA Gwinso

There comes a time in a leader’s life when you have to take bold steps and fight for what you think is right. For this reason, I decided to seek audience with our senator to discuss what I thought was dangerous levels of corruption in our county.

I travelled to the city on the appointment day and made straight for his office. Although it was quite early in the day, there was already a long queue at the reception area. None of the faces was familiar and nobody seemed to recognise me. I introduced myself to the receptionist.

“Is he expecting you?” “Yes, he is,” I answered. “Okay, wait there,” she said pointing at the tail end of the queue. “What? Me? A whole MCA to line up with these common people?” These were the words that almost escaped from my lips. However, the look on the receptionist’s face told me there were less embarrassing ways of seeking recognition. So I joined the queue.

After what seemed like ages, my turn finally came to see the senator. “Karibu, Bwana MCA,” he said, rising from the seat and giving me an energy-filled handshake. He then offered me a seat. After a few pleasantries, I went straight to the matter that had brought me. “Bwana Senator, it is about corruption in our county. Things are not looking good at all.”

“Which is your county?” This question shocked me since I thought he knew me. I nevertheless named my county. “Ooh I see, that’s also my county!” he said.

“Allow me not to name names,” I continued, “but our county is full of corrupt leaders right from the very top. As they say, a fish begins rotting from the head. Our county is rotten.” “That’s great!” he said to my total bewilderment. Was this man really listening to me? However, I continued:

“If you check carefully, all major tenders belong to people not unrelated to the top man in the county, and all directors of the companies supplying goods and services are related to our county executives.”

From the senator’s look, I could hardly tell what he was feeling about the matters I was raising. He maintained a totally expressionless face. I continued to tell him how most of my colleagues were involved in underhand deals and how impatient the public was becoming with us MCAs.

“In fact, there is a rumour they want to impeach all of us.” “That’s great!” said the senator. I gave him a questioning look and this made him explain himself. “I mean it’s great that it’s a rumour, not a fact.”

“It is no wonder our county was named one of the most wasteful. Bwana Senator, I’m sure you’re not proud of that tag.” The man just nodded and said nothing. “That is all I wanted to share with you, sir.” I said when, at last, I realised I had exhausted all I had to say.

“Please remind me your name and your ward,” he said. I was disappointed by this question since I thought he knew me well. However, I went on and gave him the information.

“Now, don’t worry. I will talk to the people who matter and you will get a tender also. This elephant is big enough for all of us and it’s not fair for some people to eat alone.” I could not believe my ears.

“Listen, Bwana Jinso,” “Gwinso,” I corrected him. “By next week, you will be supplying something to the county. And with those words he stood and shook my hands to show that our meeting was over: A deal had been sealed. I left the office wondering why I had made the visit in the first place. Anyway, bora uhai. – [email protected]