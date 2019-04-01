Open letter to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Dear Sir,

I had hoped by the time you read this, you would still be on Kenyan soil, which I know is not your first time. I had hoped you would be around, perhaps, deciding which Kenyan lion or cheetah you want to be named after you, just like the late Kofi Annan did.

Alternatively, you might be interested in buying some land out there in Laikipia, where some wazungu fellows have been relocating from Karen, Muthaiga, and Loresho, which they are now finding rather congested.

Their idea of congestion in residences (as opposed to houses where yours truly lives, rather than resides) is a plot measuring several acres. I would call that a palace but let’s discuss that next time.

But knowing your dislike for those fellows, it is unlikely you would want them for next-door neighbours. In any case, I am informed that you keep an impressive herd of cattle, of which you are fiercely proud. Are you serious that cattle-keeping is your preferred life after the presidency?

I would have bet my Sunday lunch you would want to run a military academy of sorts, having fought a long bush war to ascend to the presidency.

You see, if you adopt life as a common herdsman, blokes like Bobi Wine, who I asked for a job as a PR consultant a few months back, can come calling and literally call you names.

Dislodge from power

Or a guy like Kizza Besigye Kifefe, your former ally in the bush and fellow soldier, can decide to get even for the days your security boys have pepper-sprayed him, keeping him under house arrest at times. Did you know he is nicknamed Ssenyondo, which means “big hammer”? Do you think when you become a common man he will host you to a picnic? Well, think again.

Speaking of you becoming a common man, I recall you saying almost 10 years ago that a revolutionary does not leave like a chicken thief. What precisely did you mean? I reckon you may have meant that it will take effort to dislodge you from power. But again maybe my imagination is going ahead of myself.

I am also worried that by having your son as a big man in the military, you have tactically ensured you succeed yourself in power, in a manner of speaking. Maybe you were just trying to ensure family stability.

Sir, you have been in power for long, so long that your people, at least some, cannot contemplate Uganda without you. Are you indispensable? I don’t know.

What I know from my little knowledge of management practice is that as a leader, you should strive to make yourself dispensable, so that you create systems that work even when you are not there.

What’s my interest in whether you are in power or not? First, I would like to invite you to join my outfit, the Association of Bald Headed and Emerging Millionaires.

Sample investments

I note that you have proudly worn your sombrero (is that the name?) for years now, shielding your bald-headed scalp from the hot African sun. Well, not everyone in our situation can afford these things. Take this symbolically my brother.

Second, I would like you to consider me as your investment advisor. At executive level, of course. I reckon you may want to sample what it is like to keep cattle and other investments on our side of the border. And I mean grade cattle. Ng’ombe ya giredi as we call them.

Of course, I read on social media that your ministry of tourism is keen to market curvaceous Uganda women as tourism attractions. I am not sure they are to be treated as artefacts, assets or destinations.

If that bit of rumour is true, your women will compete with ours, especially from the coast and western regions of Kenya. But enough of this alluring topic.

In short, you and I have a lot to talk about, as we sip those frothy liquids named after one of your rivers, which happens to be the longest in Africa.

And no, we shall not visit Kabalagala, though the last time I was there I enjoyed myself tremendously and the temptation is high. Just for the record, I had come to sample some of your tourism attractions. Don’t ask me which ones. That is a story for another day.

Thanks for visiting and come back again soon.

Sincerely yours,

Bro Wash.

Have a curiosity-filled week, folks!