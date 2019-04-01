We need national discourse on suicide scourge

Patience Nyange

Suicide, in virtually all African communities, is considered a taboo topic — and though it is a scourge that affects many people, it is a matter hardly discussed openly.

It was for a long time a well kept secret for the affected. Even today, most are “ill-informed and ill-equipped” to confront this tragic reality. And the statistics speak for themselves.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every 40 seconds, someone commits suicide! Annually, more than 800,000 people fall victims globally. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth aged between 15 and 30.

This grim reality is sobering society and forcing many to talk about it; news about people contemplating suicide is splashed all over social media platforms, including some people not only announcing their intentions, but recording their final moments.

Depression, stress and mental illness, the main catalyst of the scourge, continue to haunt many. According to a report released by the police, 80 people committed suicide last year.

There is data that illustrates dramatic gender differences in the risk of suicide in depression; about 7 per cent of men with a history of depression will commit suicide compared to only 1 per cent of women.

My attention on the matter was drawn by an opinion published on PD and titled; Society should probe cases of increased suicides, by Gathu Kaara on March 25.

Kaara cites examples of recent deaths of Dr Ali Hassan, a Kenyan doctor studying in Cuba, renowned scholar Prof Abel Mugenda, accountant Stephen Mumbo, Vincent Koech and Danston Nguru as some of those who might have fallen victim to the scourge.

He then asked: “What are the patterns running through these suicides?” His conclusion is what was puzzling; “They are all male, all seemingly doing well in their careers and financially and, therefore, can be assumed to be insulated from anxiety over finances. There seems to be no demographic or regional pattern or age factor”.

The writer made his point, but what was disturbing was that none of the examples was a woman. Was he deliberately turning a blind eye to this increasing social virus that knows no gender, age, status and race? I hope not! What about the heart-wrenching cases of Elizabeth Muunya, Millicent Kithinji from South Imenti and Mary Wanjiku Njenga, who committed suicide in her father’s house in Ruai?

There are others; a Form Three student who was said to have committed suicide in a toilet at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital after a positive pregnancy test, a 37-year-old woman in Kitui who committed suicide after failing to raise fees for her daughter and the list is endless. Surely, didn’t these, too, deserve a mention?

That said, I think there is urgent need for a national discourse on the growing suicide scourge. We can no longer bury our heads in the sand because of cultural limitations and other inhibitions as our best brains, friends, youth…are snatched from us stealthily, suddenly leaving trauma in its wake. It’s a reality, we have to confront now, not tomorrow! – The writer is a journalist and Human Rights Officer at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights