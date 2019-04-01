Local entrepreneurs must change tack to succeed

Millions of Kenyans today have opted to become entrepreneurs. Statistics show that many of those businesses do not survive their first year of existence. Of those cross their first year, many do not live to see their fifth birthday.

While economic circumstances play a crucial role in survival of businesses, for Kenyans, many are destroyed by the poor business practices that dominate the country’s economic landscape. For Kenyan businesses to succeed, the owners must discard a host of bad habits that are destroying their businesses.

Many businesses do not realise that the ground has shifted. They have been left holding the coop, while the canary has already flown.

Many business models of yore have been rendered obsolete by changing dynamics, whether that is technology, demographics or even simple eating habits among Kenyans.

Kenyan businesses across the board must change their business models to survive in the new environment that is now fast paced, harsh, and highly competitive.

First, businesspeople must stop jumping onto bandwagons. When a taxi app is launched, everybody rushes to buy a car and register. Or a flood of people opening a mobile money agency, so that such agencies dot every corner. Or everybody opens up an exhibition stall where they sell clothes and shoes and so on.

The bottom line is that nobody makes money and the businesspeople who enter those businesses soon close down. Those businesses become a graveyard of millions of shillings of capital that would otherwise be growing viable businesses.

Secondly, Kenyans must stop paying ‘goodwill’ on business premises. It’s so strange how businesspeople have fallen into tricks of fraudsters. Owners of business premises charge hefty up front cash payment that has been dubbed ‘goodwill’. The business owner must then pay the requisite deposit and rent before moving in. The business owner will probably never recover this ‘goodwill’ in the course of their business.

That lump sum is just like a loan, whose payment is first priority. Unfortunately, for the business owner, while a loan has a well-defined structure and trajectory in developing the business, ‘goodwill’ is simply fraud by the owner of the premise. Why business owners accept such open theft is beyond comprehension.

Goodwill does not accrue to vacant business premises, but is payable by investors buying active, going concerns from which they start reaping benefits immediately they assume ownership.

Thirdly, business owners in Kenya hardly invest in market research. This is how developers have ended up with huge apartment blocks with no buyers.

It is time businesspeople invested a small percentage of their investment funds in market research. Such a market survey will greatly assist them in making sound business decisions, including whether the idea they are about to commit millions to is viable in the first place.

Fourth, businesspeople must stop accepting word of mouth contracts. They have to insist on signing enforceable contracts. Too many businesspeople are stuck with finished verbal assignments, which become unenforceable the minute they start demanding payment.

The truth is, Kenya has become a nation of people whose word cannot be trusted further than one can throw them, as the saying goes. Get contracts that can stand in court because, unfortunately, the likelihood in Kenya today is that a businessperson will end up in court to enforce payment. This is both a malady in both the public and private sectors.

And finally, businesspeople must stop the get-rich-quick mentality. Businesses are like children. They must be carefully nurtured if they are to grow strong and healthy.

Too many businesspeople assume they can start a business today and within two years, they have made enough money to move to their dream estate, and drive their choice car.

This Cinderella business narrative is completely distorted. It is what leads businesspeople to start cutting corners when given work, or engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices to hit it big quickly.

Growing a business is slow, laborious and hard work. Patience, dedication and commitment is required. And this is lacking in many of those who answer to the name of businesspeople. It is a bad habit that will see many businesses collapse finally. – [email protected]