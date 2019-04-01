KNH symptomatic of failing services

The plight of patients, shortage of vital equipment and facilities, severe financial hiccups crippling health institutions, especially the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), as exposed last week should not come as a shocker.

The grim truth over healthcare is that between what is available and what is required are layers of policy shortfalls, facility and equipment gaps and financial deficits. Until investment in health is considerably scaled up, tales of patients sharing beds, being detained and bodies held over bills will continue. The burden of debt, including Sh800 million by NHIF, is mind-boggling.

KNH is a referral facility but is overwhelmed by deluge of patients who ideally should be attended to elsewhere. The more than 2,400 outpatients who flock the facility daily and the equal number of inpatients overstretch it. Doctors, nurses, wards, operation theatres, intensive care units, pharmacies and drugs are pathetically inadequate, measured against demand.

But KNH saga is symptomatic of wider scene. With 47 million people and less than 6,000 doctors in practice in public facilities which cater for 70 per cent of the population, Kenya is grossly overwhelmed.

Kenya is cited as having among the highest net emigration rates in the world with 50 per cent of health personnel leaving to work elsewhere. And with a ratio of one doctor for 17,000 patients and per capita investment of Sh2,000 per year, the prognosis is dire.

It will be recalled that African leaders meeting in Abuja in 2001 recommended allocation of 15 per cent of national budget to health. But where as the Abuja declaration may amount to pursuit of ideal, the deficit is too wide and it is such capacity and resource gaps which for the foreseeable future will continue to find expression in ill equipment in health facilities, misery of patients and restlessness among medical staff.

MPs must not feign surprise that so much is so wrong at the facility. True, transparency, fidelity to provisions of Public Finance Management Act on procurement, more transparent management could improve things beyond KNH, but too many basic things are wrong and unfortunately continue to drift off.

The several Level Five and Four hospitals in the counties must be improved in terms of personnel and equipment. Unless and until health centres in Nairobi are upgraded, too many patients will continue to troop to KNH as first point of call.