Counties must improve creditworthiness

Oliver Mwenda

County governments have made progress in entrenching devolution into the social, economic and political fabric of the country.

As devolution matures, counties are facing competing financial demands from development and recurrent expenditure needs.

Article 216 of the Constitution mandates the Commission on Revenue Allocation to make recommendations on financing of county governments.

Article 212 states that county governments can only access loans if it is guaranteed by the national government. The County Assembly must also approve any loans that the county government intends to borrow.

The commission purposes to leverage on the present regulatory framework that governs county governments borrowing including the Public Finance Management Act. There is need to build the technical capacity of counties to enable them effectively manage public finances.

Another key objective involves a reformed fiscal decentralisation typology that supports responsible borrowing regulated by market discipline.

This would insulate against abuse by the devolved systems by providing clear authorisation on how, why and when counties can borrow.

In the capital markets master plan, a Vision 2030 project, a key objective is to support growth of the capital markets to be ready for county governments borrowing and develop products which counties can use to access capital market finance.

Expanding and strengthening the capacity of the local capital markets is crucial in mobilisation of funds to provide a pool upon which counties can borrow to fund development projects that are capital intensive.

This initiative, however, demands the commission to develop strategic partnership with other key stakeholders. A key partnership is with the Capital Markets Authority, which would develop products and regulate counties borrowing.

Another key partner, the World Bank, provides resources and technical support to counties towards creditworthiness and the National Treasury is expected to be the provider of guarantees to counties.

The Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council’s Loans and Grants Sub-committee would provide an essential platform for dialogue on institutional reforms.

The County Creditworthiness Academy was recently undertaken in Nairobi and brought together representatives from nine pilot counties who were trained on understanding the capital market, products and how to prepare for county borrowing.

The counties were Laikipia, Meru, Kisumu, Nandi, Lamu, Makueni, Mombasa, Bungoma and Samburu. The academy seeks to work with these counties to improve their creditworthiness.

Counties are facing growing pressure to provide services. Furthermore, the diminishing public funds make it difficult for counties to finance capital intensive projects. Devolved governments, therefore, need to explore private capital options to finance their agenda.

But for counties to be considered creditworthy, they need to manage finances, enhance their own sources of revenues, plan development and engage citizens using methods that emphasise transparency.

A county will be considered creditworthy when its borrowing meets the risk standards of a lender. Without a positive risk assessment, counties will not be able to attract private capital.

Counties have to be financially sound through implementation of proper development plans, enhance productivity of its human resource, limit recurrent expenditure and wastage, streamline procurement processes and check growing indebtedness.

—The writer is the communications manager, Commission on Revenue Allocation

A logical and necessary place for counties to begin benchmarking from is in Uganda’s where its capital city Kampala, through Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) was awarded by Global Credit Ratings (GCR), an initial credit rating of A in the long term and A1- in the short term.

Kampala has attracted funding other than loans and capital markets product and has become less reliant on transfers from central government improving its appeal to local and international investors. This is what the academy aims to achieve through improving the creditworthiness of the selected nine counties to become financially sound.