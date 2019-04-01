Sonko seeks DCI help to settle Kemsa ‘debt’

Mercy Salisi @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has invited the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe pending bills owed Kenya Medical Suppliers (Kemsa) by the previous regime.

Sonko claims the Sh300 million debt is fictitious and wants the DCI to open investigations into how the drugs were procured.

Speaking during the launch of a Human Milk Bank in East and Central Africa at Pumwani Hospital on Friday, Sonko said his government is grappling with payment for medical facilities supplied during his predecessor, Evans Kidero’s regime.

But in a quick rejoinder, Kemsa chief executive officer Jonah Mwangi, however, maintained that the Nairobi County Government owes the agency Sh284.2 million.

“He promised to be paying which he did not honour. Let the county show commitment to paying in installments,” he said.

County health committee chair Peter Warutere guaranteed the safety of the milk. Kenya becomes the 50th country in the world to launch the Human Milk Bank and second in Africa after South Africa.

The concept promotes conservation of milk donated by mothers and is preserved to ensure infants have access to breast milk.