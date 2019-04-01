We’ll complete stalled dams, says Chelugui

Water Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui now says he will ensure dams the Jubilee government promised will be completed before 2022.

He said his ministry was closely following the progress of Thwake and Umaa dams in Kitui county.

“We are keenly following the progress of most of these dams and I can tell you that my ministry will not rest until the dams are complete,” he said.

His remarks come days after he appeared before National Assembly Environment committee where he said despite being in charge of the water docket, out of the 57 dam projects in the country, his ministry was in charge of 22.

In particular, Chelugui said, the troubled Kimwarer and Arror dams which have been faced by corruption allegations, are not under his ministry.

Commission clean-up

Chelugui was speaking on Friday where he inaugurated directors to various water boards at Maji House in Nairobi. He said Kimwarer and Arror dams fall under the Kerio Valley Development Authority. Since taking office, Chelugui said his ministry has managed to connect 29 towns to proper sewerage system.

At the same time, the government said it would take stern action against factories and companies that have been discharging chemicals in rivers.

While taking over the mantle as the new Water Resource Authority chair Joe Mutambu said he will not only go for the workers of the companies but the owners. He added that his agency will commission a clean-up exercise for Nairobi River.

Meanwhile, parliamentary committee on Environment and Natural Resources has faulted Athi Water Services and National Lands Commission (NLC) for the delay in commencement of Sh24 billion Kariminu II dam in Gatundu North.

Land disputes

Twelve years after the mega dam construction was announced, the project stalled over tussles between landowners and the government over poor compensation and unresolved land disputes.

Despite the contractor having been given Sh4.7 billion as advance payment after signing the contract two years ago, the MPs complained that not even the rumbling of construction machineries is heard on the project. — KNA