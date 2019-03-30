Burundi bans BBC journalists

The authorities in Burundi have banned all journalists from working for the BBC and the Voice of America in Burundi.

The National Council of Communications said it was forbidden for any journalist, Burundian or foreign, to provide directly or indirectly any information to the broadcasters.

It described as a lie a BBC documentary broadcast last year about killings by the security forces in a secret house in the capital, Bujumbura. The Burundian authorities said the documentary violated media law. The BBC has previously said it stands by its journalism.

It has condemned the ban, calling it “a serious blow against media freedom”. “We believe it is vital for people around the world to have access to impartial, accurate and independent journalism, including the 1.3 million people in Burundi who currently rely on BBC News,” it said in a statement. BBC broadcasts have already been suspended in Burundi for the past year. -BBC