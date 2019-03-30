UK MPs reject May’s Brexit deal, again

MPs Friday rejected Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58, throwing Brexit plans into more confusion.

The Prime Minister said the vote would have “grave” implications and the “legal default” was that the UK would leave on April 12 . That meant there would not be enough time to get legislation through to avoid a no-deal Brexit, she said. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for her to resign and call an election.

Responding to the vote, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: “In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on April 10.”

The result of the vote means the UK has missed an EU deadline to secure an extension of the Brexit process and leave with a deal on May 22.

May now has until April 12 to seek a longer extension to the negotiation process to avoid a no-deal Brexit on that date. With a clear majority in the Commons against a no-deal Brexit, and with MPs holding more votes on alternative plans on Monday, May said the UK would have to find “an alternative way forward”.

This was “almost certain” to involve to hold European Parliament elections in May, she said. The prime minister said that the outcome was “a matter of profound regret”. Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the European Research Group of Brexiteer Conservatives, said it was time for May to quit.

“This must be the final defeat for Theresa May’s deal. It’s finished. And we must move on. “It has not passed. It will not pass. I regret to say it is time for Theresa May to follow through on her words and make way so that a new leader can deliver a withdrawal agreement which will be passed by Parliament.”

Baker was one of 34 Conservative rebels to vote against the agreement, along with the Democratic Unionist Party and the Labour Party. Five Labour MPs voted for the agreement.

This was not a third “meaningful vote” on the PM’s EU deal, which also includes a political declaration on future relations between the UK and the EU, and which has previously been rejected by larger margins.

By holding a vote on the withdrawal agreement only, the government had hoped to secure a short delay to Brexit and avoid the UK taking part in May’s European elections. – BBC