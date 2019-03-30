Bureaucracy cause for cops indiscipline, says Boinnet

Zadock Angira

Outgoing Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Friday attributed indiscipline in the police service to complex disciplinary procedures that limit powers of senior officers.

He said the regulations barring senior cops from disciplining juniors make the process complicated and lengthy, thus taking immediate action was not possible. Boinnet revealed that plans are underway to amend some regulations to conform to the realities on the ground.

Currently, disciplinary action can only be taken against an officer after a committee—comprising at least two senior officers of ranks above Inspector—has been instituted by the commander.

“It becomes very difficult to take action against rogue officers especially in remote or operational areas where finding such senior officers may not be easy,” said Boinnet.

Such procedures, he decried, give officers a lot of leeway even to challenge any action taken against them by either reporting to the commission or block such actions through courts.

Boinnet spoke during a farewell meeting with regional police and formation commanders at the Kenya School of Government.

He said his only regret in his tenure was the failure to establish a National Police Service Hospital. “We have the land and I hope that by the end of April this year, construction will have started,” he said.

He challenged police officers to strive to uphold professionalism and urged them to support the incoming Inspector General.