Dam projects on course, says Chelugui

Alvin Mwangi

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui says construction of all dams in the country is in course. He said most of the dam projects would be completed before 2022. Chelugui said his ministry was particularly fast-tracking construction of Thwake and Umaa dams.

“We are keenly following the progress of most of these dams. My ministry will not rest until the projects are completed,” he said.

The CS spoke on Friday when he inaugurated various board members of different agencies appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. They included Water Services Regulatory Board, Water Resources Authority, Water Services Trust Fund, Kenya Water Institute and National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority.

Chelugui’s remarks in the wake of investigation of possible loss of billion of shillings in Kimwarer and Arror dam projects in the Rift Valley. Several Cabinet secretaries have recorded statements with police over claims that an Italian firm contracted to build the dams abandoned the projects.

When he appeared before National Assembly Environment Committee recently, Chelugui said out of the 57 dam projects underway in the country, only 22 fall under his ministry.