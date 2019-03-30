Lenku leads protesters to storm Tata Chemicals

The row between Kajiado county government and Tata Chemicals Limited, formerly Magadi Soda, over Sh 17 billion unpaid land rates escalated on Friday after Governor Joseph ole Lenku ferried over a 1, 000 protesters to storm the firm.

Operations at the multi-national mineral company were paralysed for hours as the protesters, led by Lenku, invaded the company, chanting slogans and waving placards as overwhelmed police officers watched helplessly.

The governor claimed Tata Chemicals owes the county Sh17 billion and threatened to forcibly repossess the 224,991-acre piece of the firm’s leased land. “We will use all means to get justice and I will lead protesters. Tata Magadi must fall,” said Lenku.

The governor is also agitating to have the firm’s boss drawn from the local community. He claimed efforts for dialogue between the community and the county on one hand and the firm had failed.

During the melee, protesters even attempted to access unauthorised zones with chemicals. Ay one point, the governor told the protesters to take over the firm. “Tata flattened our county offices and we have not seen any arrests. We assure the authority if no one is arrested over the same we will burn down their offices,” he threatened.

But a counter group of residents led by Magadi MCA Joseph Masiaya differed with the governor and called for an amicable solution to the dispute as opposed to violence.

“We read malice in the whole issue of simmering war between the county and the investor. The governor’s agenda seems to be changing from time to time and there is a lot of intimidation. There seems that there is no goodwill by the county to resolve the matter,” said Masiaya.

Tata Magadi maintains it has fairly hired locals, who make 70 per cent of workers. It said the Community Development Agreement (CDA) is at advanced stages of discussions and the land rates matter is in court.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently said the government would mediate on the conflict, but Lenku said the long wait disadvantages residents.