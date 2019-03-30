Ongwae, deputy differ over proposal to amend law

Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his deputy Joash Maangi on Friday differed publicly on the system of governance the country should adopt.

Speaking during a public participation forum convened by the members of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce, Maangi faulted the clamour to shift from presidential to parliamentary system as well as a plan to re-introduce the Prime Minister’s position.

Presenting his views at the Kenya Institute of Highways Building and Technology (KHBT) in Kisii the deputy governor argued for the need to strengthen the Opposition to enhance checks and balances in the government. “Those rooting for a powerful Prime Minister are not honest,” said Maangi.

But Ongwae supported the parliamentary system, saying the President and the PM would share power to avoid a winner-takes-it-all situation which breeds suspicion among leaders and communities.

He also recommended amendment of the law to stagger presidential and parliamentary elections to ensure credibility by reducing fatigue among election officials.

The governor supported proposal of a three-tier system of governance — county, regional and National government—saying it would enhance regional development.

Meanwhile local senator Sam Ongeri urged the government to scale up the fight against wastage of public funds. He warned that if not controlled, corruption cancer would ground the country.