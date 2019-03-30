Murang’a water tunnel won’t harm local rivers, says committee

The National Assembly’s Committee on Environment and Natural resources has disputed claims that a water tunnel being constructed in Murang’a would pose far-reaching environmental effects to the county.

Members of the Committee, who visited several sites of the Northern Water Collector Tunnel on Thursday said the project was well designed and would not affect water flow of local rivers connected to the project.

Committee chairperson Kareke Mbiuki said the tunnel, which is 82 per cent complete, would not cause desertification in parts of Murang’a or interfere with aquifers as some people have claimed.

“Our aim of visiting this project was aroused by many theories and allegations associated with the water tunnel. But scientifically, this project will not in any way affect water flow of the main rivers where water will be sourced,” he said.

The water tunnel being funded by the World Bank at Sh6.8 billion is designed to source water from rivers Gikigie, Irati and Maragua with an aim of increasing water volumes at Ndakaini dam, the main water source for Nairobi and its environs.

Mbiuki lauded the ongoing works, saying the project is expected to be complete by December. Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu said the tunnel would only collect overflow from the rivers during rainy seasons.

“This project will not interfere with normal flow of rivers but will only collect excess water during rainy seasons. Where the tunnel is constructed, there are no floods but more surface flow which will be collected and channeled to Ndakaini dam,” he said.

Mbuiki urged the National Treasury to approve Sh3 billion added by World Bank to facilitate implementation of other water projects to benefit Murang’a residents.

The committee is visiting various water projects across the country to assess their progress and impact on local communities.