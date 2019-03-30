Sapit urges State to repossess siphoned public funds

Michael Kwena @mickwena

The government has been urged to repossess wealth acquired illegally by unscrupulous individuals. The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) said the State needs to repossess public money that was initially set aside for projects but was siphoned by corrupt individuals, and use it to repay the country’s huge foreign debt.

Speaking in Marsabit on Thursday after laying the foundation stone for the proposed construction of St Andrew Badassa Secondary School, ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit said the move would reduce the huge burden of debts from foreign countries.

“We want the government to use the repossessed money to repay the debts and improve the lives of Kenyans and we shouldn’t borrow anymore,” he said.

Sapit also urged the government to review taxes on basic commodities to help reduce the cost of living in the country.

At the same time, the church has opposed a proposal by the Court of Appeal to lower the age of sexual consent from 18 to 16 years.

“Let’s not lower the age of consent because by so doing, we are exposing our kids to sexual matters that are above their age,” Sapit said, adding that such a move would lead to moral decay.