Controversial Mueller and Bayern return to title race

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Mueller hopes that superior horsepower will keep his team ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race on a tough trip to Freiburg this Saturday.

With Bayern and Dortmund separated only by goal difference at the top of the table and set to face each other next weekend, it promises to be a nervy few weeks for the reigning champions.

Yet Mueller cut through the tension and had Munich chuckling this week when he named a horse after team mate Manuel Neuer.

Mueller, whose wife Lisa is a dressage rider, said in an Instagram post that he had named the new-born foal Manuel because it shared its birthday with the Bayern goalkeeper, who turned 33 on Wednesday.

But coach Niko Kovac has warned that Bayern are unlikely to win at a canter in Freiburg on Saturday. “Freiburg are a very, very tough opponent and a lot of teams find it difficult to play there,” said Kovac on Thursday.

Title decider

“They run hard and work hard against the ball, so we will have to stretch ourselves.” Freiburg are something of a bogey team for Bayern. The champions have won on just three of their last six visits to the black forest, and were held to a 1-1 draw at home earlier this season.

Striker Lucas Hoeler scored an 89th minute equaliser for Freiburg in that game, and has insisted that his team can hurt Bayern again.

“We are not scared of them. Bayern don’t find it easy coming here, they know that they often struggle against us,” Hoeler told Bild.

Saturday’s fixture is Bayern’s last game before they host Dortmund in a potential title decider on April 6, and Kovac has urged his team not to slip up. “We want to be top when we play Dortmund,” said the Bayern coach.-AFP